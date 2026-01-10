Little Paradise one to follow

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Little Paradise (Luke Ferraris) claiming the Class 4 The Hong Kong Riding For The Disabled Association 50th Anniversary Cup Handicap (1,200m) at Sha Tin on May 10, 2025. Jockey Zac Purton will partner the Jimmy Ting-trained four-year-old gelding in the Class 2 The Racing Club Cup (1,400m) at Sha Tin on Jan 11.

Race 1 (1,200m)

2 I P O Boss has improved with each run this campaign and has his second Class 5 look. He drew wide when first tried in the grade, settled well back, yet still caught the eye late in sixth. Barrier 1 brings him right into the play.

5 Majestic Delight put the writing on the wall last time, producing a fast-finishing second against the race shape. He is ready to win.

1 Snowthorn dips into Class 5 after a late-fading fifth when he went too quick through the middle section and paid for it late. That was not a bad effort, and he looks well-placed against weaker opposition.

6 My Flying Angel might be better suited over 1,400m, but he gets a good run from barrier 2, which keeps him in the conversation.

Race 2 (1,200m)

5 Lucky Ranger is another newcomer for Mark Newnham whose trials have been impressive. He looks set to make an impact on debut and can be hard to beat if he brings that work to race day.

1 Majestic Valour won smartly first-up over Ever Luck like a horse going places, but he did not repeat it second-up when he found the front and weakened late. A switch up in tactics might be in order for him to finish better.

7 Warriors Dream took a step forward in his first run for the Brett Crawford stable, closing off well into fifth, and that reads as the right platform for another lift.

11 Autumn Vibes has been plagued by wide draws, but he comes in low and he had a valid excuse last time after pulling up with an issue. He is better than that and shapes as a knockout chance.

Race 3 (1,200m)

1 Ever Luck won very impressively on debut, then went under at short odds second-up. This race lacks depth and a good lead-in trial gives him the chance to bounce back to winning ways, especially drawn well in barrier 3 to map with the perfect run. Cheekpieces go on and that tweak could help him settle that touch better too.

9 Lucky McQueen brings back-to-back seconds into this while plenty of these need to lift, and barrier 5 looks set to give him the right run in transit.

8 Ka Ying Warrior draws low in barrier 2 after a late-fading fifth from barrier 11 last time. Third-up for the Crawford stable, he looks to be trending the right way.

3 Elite Golf is a three-year-old having his second start, and he can take a step forward given he has shown improvement in the trials.

Race 4 (1,400m)

1 Endeared profiles as the class-dropper to side with, especially back to a track and trip he relishes after three runs on the all-weather.

5 The Heir is easy to make a case for. He is well-placed to get the right run from barrier 4, especially as several key rivals are drawn wide, and he comes third-up off a luckless fourth for a stable that is in form.

11 Circuit Fiery took 17 starts to break through. But plenty can hold that form once the penny drops and the Chris So-trained gelding shapes as one who can go on with it, despite the class rise.

2 Super Love won well two starts ago when ridden close from a low draw. Then last time, he was forced out to barrier 14, ridden cold before launching to eighth. Barrier 13 sets up a similar pattern.

Race 5 (1,400m)

5 Robot Star was a tough watch last time when beaten a little over three lengths to eighth, held up for much of the straight when he should have been right in the finish. That run is better than it reads and he gets an opportunity to atone.

1 Star Satyr comes out of the same race and he also struck traffic, but once clear, he surged late to finish second. That was his return to Class 4 and he always looks a threat in this grade.

6 Crossborderdude took a nice step forward at start two, unwanted in betting yet closing hard into third behind Salon S. He profiles as a horse with upside for the John Size yard.

8 Shinyu Kokoroe finally gets a kinder draw after three runs since dropping into Class 4, which gives his map a major boost and the chance to lift his form.

Race 6 (1,800m)

10 Volcanic Spark flashed late into second over 2,000m last time and the drop back to 1,800m looks key to his chances. He has gone a while without winning, but he does look to be building towards one.

14 Kasa Papa should be put into a much handier spot, which lifts his prospects in a race that does not show much speed on paper. He is still winless in this grade, but he is capable.

6 Packing Hurricane gets barrier 1 and can make full use of it to map the right run again after a last-start third, giving him every chance to be in the finish.

13 Our Lucky Glory has not won for some time, but he arrives off a string of third placings and he is trending the right way at the foot of Class 4. His time is coming.

Race 7 (1,200m)

6 Szeryng had a rough run from barrier 13 last time and still went down a neck to second, while the winner enjoyed the dream run making all from an inside gate. He gets a big map upgrade and can atone.

4 Aurora Patch has been a stable-change success since joining the Manfred Man yard, posting two wins from six starts and still looking on the up in the ratings. He can follow up if he gets the right run again.

8 Prestige Always comes through the same race as Szeryng and, despite drawing an inside gate, he never saw clear room in the straight. His earlier form reads well, and he shapes as an each-way chance.

5 Alpha Strike raced too keenly when stepping up to 1,200m second-up after his debut win and he weakened badly late. He can improve if he relaxes better.

Race 8 (1,400m)

8 Little Paradise is a talent from the Jimmy Ting yard, winning four from seven, and he is emerging as a key four-year-old ahead of the Classic Series. He moves up to Class 2 off a smart win over the fellow up-and-coming Top Dragon and this is a stiffer test, but one he can take in his stride if he keeps trending the right way.

3 Invincible Shield comes off an unlucky third over 1,200m after being tightened for room when it mattered and the step up to 1,400m looks timely.

9 Public Attention is another four-year-old with the Classic Series in mind. He is third-up off two encouraging placings over 1,200m and this rise in trip should tell us more about him.

6 Sky Trust did not disgrace himself in the Group 3 1,400m handicap 10 days ago, fading late after doing some work early. He can be competitive again if he gets a slightly kinder run.

Race 9 (1,800m)

12 Packing Fighter has been given plenty of time at the trials to get him ready for his Hong Kong debut and they have looked well, especially his latest when he surged late through and past the line. He looks worth a stab.

9 Fortune Boy keeps charging home over the mile and now shapes as ready for the step-up to 1,800m, a trip on which he is one-from-one.

2 Stunning Peach had an excusable run in transit last time and he is better than that. Third-up, he can improve if he gets a more measured journey.

3 Prestige Good comes off a last-start win over this track and trip and he maps to get the right run again to back it up.

Race 10 (1,600m)

11 Fit Or Beauty is building a handy profile and he won well at his first try on the mile. That came in Class 4, and the fact he carried top weight and a big relief puts him right into the mix.

2 Beauty Bolt went down a head to Dazzling Fit in a slowly run race, outsprinted only late on the line. Two good trials between runs have him poised to bounce back and strengthen his Classic Mile credentials, but barrier 14 makes the task awkward.

1 Invincible Ibis is one of the standout four-year-olds on the Classic Mile path after passing his first mile test in style with a sharp win. Barrier 3 sets him up for the right run again to keep the streak going.

8 Legend Winner backs up quickly after taking a step forward second-up when third to Lovero. Barrier 1 provides an ideal map scenario.

Race 11 (1,400m)

2 Helene Supafeeling made a big impression winning on debut over 1,200m, coming from the back to score narrowly but convincingly. He was a winner up to the mile pre-import, so the step-up in trip is of no concern. Another win can stamp him as a genuine Classic Series contender.

9 Tin Fook ticks plenty of boxes after a fast-finishing seventh from the widest stall last time. He now gets Zac Purton from barrier 2 and goes back to 1,400m, where he has turned in three good runs over the track and trip.

13 Lucky Sam Gor never got clear last time, and still finished within three lengths in seventh. He needs some luck in the run, but can be right there.

14 Blazing Wukong did not disgrace himself over the mile last time, but the drop back to 1,400m looks the ideal set-up.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club