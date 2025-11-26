Lions to exclude R360 league players from women’s 2027 New Zealand tour

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The British & Irish Lions said on Nov 26 that any player who participates in the proposed rebel franchise R360 league will be excluded from their women’s team’s 2027 tour to New Zealand.

The R360 league, which aims to launch in 2026, plans to feature eight men’s and four women’s teams in events hosted across the world.

The Lions said they agreed with the national rugby unions of England and Ireland, who were among the eight unions who announced in October that players who join the R360 league would be ineligible for international selection.

“Any player who decides to participate in R360 will not be eligible for selection for the 2027 tour to New Zealand,” the Lions said in a statement.

“This is the first ever Lions women tour, a historic moment for women’s rugby and we want it to be the best it can be.

“With the tour just over a year and a half away, we believe it is important that players who may be selected are playing in established leagues that provide certainty on calendar and playing schedule.”

The Lions are set to play at least five matches, including three tests against New Zealand, on the women’s tour.

The Lions’ men’s team will tour New Zealand in 2029. REUTERS