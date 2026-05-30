Lions coach Gavin Lee becomes a father

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Gavin Lee and his wife with their son Jude Kawin Lee, who was born on May 30.

SINGAPORE – Singapore national football coach Gavin Lee became a father on May 30, when his wife gave birth to their baby son Jude Kawin Lee.

Lee, 35, and his wife were seen cradling their first-born in photos that he included in an Instagram post, which has drawn over 1,600 likes and hundreds more congratulatory messages.

In an interview with The Straits Times in January, Lee had expressed excitement about the new addition to the family.

He said then: “I’m just thinking which position is he going to play? No, no, I’m kidding, but just excited to have a new addition to the family. We’ve been trying for a while, but we just haven’t been successful.

“Personally, it’s just good to let our child see the national team and that will be quite cool, but my wife will keep reminding me that it’s not all about football.”

Lee has been preparing the Lions for the current international window, which will see them host Mongolia (May 31) and China (June 5) in friendlies at the Jalan Besar Stadium.