Lionesses end six-game winless run against Malaysia to reach AFF Women’s Cup semi-finals
- The Lionesses ended a six-game winless streak against Malaysia with a 3-1 victory to top Group A and reach the AFF Women’s Cup semi-finals.
- Singapore scored early and maintained their lead with goals from Yuvika Suresh and Danelle Tan, while Malaysia scored once.
- Singapore will face Indonesia in the semi-finals, with the top three teams qualifying for the Asean Women’s Championship.
AI generated
SINGAPORE – The Lionesses secured their place in the semi-finals of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Cup, after a 3-1 group-stage win over Malaysia on July 16.
The win sent world No. 151 Singapore, who had drawn 1-1 with Laos on July 10, to the top of Group A with four points, while Laos clinched the other last-four spot after finishing second with two points.
It also ended the Republic’s six-game winless drought against 95th-ranked Malaysia. The last time Singapore prevailed over the Malaysians was in a 1-0 victory at an Asian Cup qualifier in 2007.
At the Kuala Lumpur Stadium, Singapore took the lead in the 13th minute through Yuvika Suresh, who capitalised on a poor clearance by Malaysian goalkeeper Asma Junaidi from Mulan Ayliffe’s cross to fire home from close range.
The Lionesses doubled their advantage just before half-time, when Nur Sarah Zu’risqha intercepted the ball in the middle of the park and lofted it over the Malaysian defence to Danelle Tan, who finished confidently to make it 2-0.
The hosts pulled a goal back in the 59th minute, when Nur Ainsyah’s ball in from the left found an unmarked Henrietta Justine, whose left-footed strike found the net to halve the deficit.
But Tan restored Singapore’s two-goal cushion in the 73rd minute, calmly converting a penalty after Asma brought her down with a clumsy challenge.
Singapore will face Group B runners-up Indonesia in the semi-finals on July 19, while Laos take on Group B winners Cambodia for the other spot in the final.
The top three teams at the AFF Women’s Cup will qualify for the Asean Women’s Championship.
Dive into all the sporting action and trends in Singapore with ST’s weekly newsletter.