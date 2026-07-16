Lionesses end six-game winless run against Malaysia to reach AFF Women’s Cup semi-finals

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Forward Danelle Tan scored a brace in Singapore’s 3-1 group-stage win over Malaysia in the AFF Women’s Cup on July 16.

SINGAPORE – The Lionesses secured their place in the semi-finals of the Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Cup, after a 3-1 group-stage win over Malaysia on July 16.

The win sent world No. 151 Singapore, who had drawn 1-1 with Laos on July 10, to the top of Group A with four points, while Laos clinched the other last-four spot after finishing second with two points.

It also ended the Republic’s six-game winless drought against 95th-ranked Malaysia. The last time Singapore prevailed over the Malaysians was in a 1-0 victory at an Asian Cup qualifier in 2007.

At the Kuala Lumpur Stadium, Singapore took the lead in the 13th minute through Yuvika Suresh, who capitalised on a poor clearance by Malaysian goalkeeper Asma Junaidi from Mulan Ayliffe’s cross to fire home from close range.

The Lionesses doubled their advantage just before half-time, when Nur Sarah Zu’risqha intercepted the ball in the middle of the park and lofted it over the Malaysian defence to Danelle Tan, who finished confidently to make it 2-0.

The hosts pulled a goal back in the 59th minute, when Nur Ainsyah’s ball in from the left found an unmarked Henrietta Justine, whose left-footed strike found the net to halve the deficit.

But Tan restored Singapore’s two-goal cushion in the 73rd minute, calmly converting a penalty after Asma brought her down with a clumsy challenge.

Singapore will face Group B runners-up Indonesia in the semi-finals on July 19, while Laos take on Group B winners Cambodia for the other spot in the final.

The top three teams at the AFF Women’s Cup will qualify for the Asean Women’s Championship.