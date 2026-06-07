Lionesses draw valuable lessons from first matches under new coach Mihoko Ishida

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Singapore forward Danelle Tan (left) believes the recent international window provided the team with a valuable test ahead of the Asean Women's Cup in July.

SINGAPORE – The Lionesses’ first two matches under new head coach Mihoko Ishida may have produced contrasting results, but they gave the team clarity in terms of what they need to work on as they aim for a place in the final at the July 11-17 Asean Football Federation (AFF) Women’s Cup.

At the Arcamanik Stadium in Bandung, the Ishida era kicked off on a positive note with a 2-0 victory over world No. 110 Indonesia on June 3, giving 151st-ranked Singapore just their second win over their South-east counterparts in eight meetings.

But it was a different story against 117th-ranked Cambodia three days later as the Republic were thrashed 5-0 at the same venue.

Forward Danelle Tan described the matches against the finalists of the 2024 Asean Women’s Cup – where Singapore finished third – as a valuable test in their preparations for the upcoming edition of the tournament.

The 21-year-old said: “We managed to keep a clean sheet and put two goals past Indonesia – only our second win in eight matches (against them), it was a great team result.



“Cambodia’s game was very different. We were more fatigued having played just three days ago but that cannot be an excuse. It’s something we need to work on so that such a result never happens again.”

Against Cambodia, Singapore trailed 3-0 at half-time after winger Hok Saody struck twice in quick succession in the 13th and 15th minutes, before Ti Samnang added a third.

Substitute Yon Yoeurn, who had a stint in Singapore in 2025 with Women’s Premier League outfit Still Aerion, made it 4-0 in the 78th minute, before Vibol Serysitha sealed victory for Cambodia six minutes later.

Highlighting that these matches were Singapore’s first international friendlies under Ishida, Tan noted that this window gave the team an opportunity to test different things and learn the new coach’s philosophy.

Tan added that the games have also shown areas for improvement such as dealing with set-pieces, after three of the five goals Singapore conceded against Cambodia came from corners.

Acknowledging the contrasting results, Ishida said: “Both the FAS (Football Association of Singapore) and I believe that the most important thing is how we respond to these results and continue to grow women’s football in Singapore.

“At the same time, without testing ourselves and demanding results, it is impossible to understand where we truly stand.

“We will carefully review these performances, learn from them and identify what we need to do next to keep moving forward.”

Lionesses captain Siti Rosnani Azman (left) feels the team is adapting well under new head coach Mihoko Ishida. PHOTO: FAS

Ishida took over from Moroccan Karim Bencherifa in April and began working with the team shortly after, starting with a training camp in Kota Kinabalu that same month.

Although she assumed the post just over two months ago, the 43-year-old is encouraged by her players’ response to her methods.

The 43-year-old said: “The players have started taking ownership of our goals and ambitions. From the moment they began driving themselves towards those objectives, I saw a real change in them.

“This is a significant step forward for us as a team. I hope everyone will continue to support these players, who are proudly representing Singapore and playing for the love of the game.”

Captain Siti Rosnani Azman also believes that the squad has adapted well under Ishida, displaying “good team spirit and commitment” in their two games in Indonesia.

The defender, 29, said: “When we were doing well, we looked good but when things didn’t go our way, we sometimes lost focus.

“We won one and lost one but that’s football. We are still preparing and the only way to improve is to train together as a team.”

While Ishida is pleased with what she has seen from her players, she acknowledged that there is still a lot of tactical work to be done.

It may be early days, but she believes the team can continue to make good progress as they gear up for the Asean Women’s Cup, where the top three teams will earn their berths at the AFF Women’s Championship.

She said: “The most important thing is the passion and commitment to fight for this team every day.

“If we continue to build that mentality and work together, I believe we can keep taking positive steps forward.”