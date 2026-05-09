Lionel Messi versus Pele? In all sports, comparing eras just doesn’t work

Golf courses are longer, running shoes are lighter, rackets are more powerful and swimming pools are scientifically designed. So how do we equate generations in sport?

With football’s World Cup imminent, we’re going to dust off ancient disputes. Someone’s going to smirk that Pele’s (right) no Maradona and neither is Lionel Messi (left).

Summarise

The result is inconceivable, but the referee is clear. Muhammad Ali has been out-boxed by a man 66 years older than him. On the radio, the commentator’s voice rises and the crowd buzzes.

Is this fact? No, just fantastic fabrication.

It’s the 1960s and Murray Woroner, an inventive sports fan, is trying to answer an impossible question: Who’s the greatest heavyweight boxer ever? He picks 16 fighters, quizzes sportswriters on their speed, courage, weight, reach, enters every variable into a computer and the results which emerge are staged as radio plays.

In this second-round fight in this mythical event, which I listened to on YouTube this week, Jim Jeffries, the 1899 heavyweight champion known as The Boilermaker fells Ali.

Impossible. No one beats The Greatest. But even I’m wrong because how do we compare eras in any sport? How can you compare the staggering racism Ali faced with the social media bullying of today? How do we set Jeffries’ 25-round fight in 1900 against Ali’s 12- to 15-round classics in the 1970s? Unless we dig up H.G. Wells’ time machine and transport athletes across generations, the GOAT remains a mystery.

Any day now, with football’s World Cup imminent, we’re going to dust off ancient disputes. Someone’s going to smirk that Pele’s no Diego Maradona and neither is Lionel Messi. Even if the Brazilian owns three Cups and the Argentinians two together. Ah, but Maradona was a mercurial wizard in 1986. Yes, but Pele glittered in 1970 in an all-star team.

But how do we compare defences, tactics, rules? In Messi’s world, VAR would have disallowed Maradona’s Hand of God goal. Imagine. In the era of the younger Argentinian, data on fitness is pervasive. In Pele’s time – according to Ruy Castro’s book Garrincha – the fitness numbers were slightly different: Tests on the 33-member Brazilian squad before the 1958 Cup revealed anaemia, one case of syphilis and 470 bad teeth. How do we compare if the fields aren’t level?

ST ILLUSTRATION: MANNY FRANCISCO

We’re so infatuated with the notion of GOATs that we’re happy to diminish any legend who doesn’t fit our argument. Novak Djokovic is tennis’ unrivalled modern conqueror, yet like Genghis Khan and Alexander the Great, he and Rod Laver arrived from different worlds.

In Laver’s time, three of the Grand Slams were on grass and serve-volley was the dialect. At a 2019 round-table interview, in an age when players lugged six freshly strung rackets onto court, I asked Laver how many wooden ones he’d used.

Four, he said, which took him “through the year”. One year, he added, he played Wimbledon “with one string job”. Still he won the Grand Slam (all four in a year) in 1962, turned pro, did the Grand Slam again in 1969, and so by which measuring tape must we assess him against Djokovic?

This month Bob Harig, the fine golf writer, has a book out, Tiger v Jack: Golf’s Great Debate, and it sounds intriguing yet it will resolve nothing. Equipment alters, courses stretch (the Masters was 6,925 yards in 1997 and 7,565 in 2026), and learning in sport has exponentially advanced.

Grandmaster Kevin Goh grew up in the 1990s, hunting knowledge in chess books, till the Singapore Chess Federation offered him an old laptop in 2003. “I improved so much faster and with much more precision,” he says and now roams a database of 10 million games.

Comparison becomes awkward because obstacles alter. Now you get free billiards lessons on YouTube, but when Geet Sethi, multiple world champion in the 1990s, was growing up, he was self-taught. Cool? Not quite. “We all started with poor technique”, he says and the result is “you lose years”.

And yet we keep comparing because we’re addicted to sifting talent, but sometimes it feels like what NBA icon Michael Jordan called “an empty comparison”. He studied the players before him who evolved the game and then he flew further. One generation’s shoulders are always the next one’s launchpad. To disregard the contribution of past champions is to stir bitterness and deplete sport.

Science and technology have rendered sport unrecognisable. And so when we brandish statistics (most cricket runs, most football goals) we must accept the context has altered. Once too much water was seen to cause bloating, now rehydration is a science. Once cricket batters met fast bowling without a helmet, now they wear the armour of jousting knights.

At the 2024 Olympics, Leon Marchand swam in a pool whose depth and gutters were designed to minimise waves. At the 1904 Games, the swimming events were held in a man-made lake. So how do you equate medal hauls?

The most recent athlete is often the fastest athlete. He is armed with talent and also physios, nutrition, altitude chambers, biomechanists. This April, Sabastian Sawe broke the marathon world record in sneakers weighing 97 grams. Ninety years earlier in 1936, Jesse Owens rewrote records in spikes of 201 grams. Every athlete’s achievement has its own distinctive weight.

Comparison can be clumsy because the field naturally expands. In 1968, six countries won swimming gold at the Olympics. In 2024, it was 13. Harder? Perhaps. Yet every generation can only challenge those before them. And so as eras turn we’re left with unanswerable questions. How would golf legend Jack Nicklaus do with modern clubs? How many more Wimbledons would Bjorn Borg have won on today’s slower, high-bouncing grass?

No game is static and instead of comparison we should marvel at the journey of sport. How badminton stars once wrought magic with wooden wands. How athletes travelled weeks by sea to events while modern heroes snuggle their own pillows on jets. Greatness has always been a unique chase.

Maybe there is no greatest athlete, just those we prefer. And while we understandably lean towards the contemporary, to forget barrier-breaking ghosts of the past is to do sport a disservice. And so this World Cup, as we bid farewell to Messi and wait for Lamine Yamal to blossom, do your kids a favour.

Tell them about Pele.

Tell them he was called O Rei (The King), show them his dummy of Uruguayan goalkeeper Ladislao Mazurkiewicz in 1970 and remind them the “beautiful game” was not an idea but a Brazilian truth. Tell them he used to shine shoes at a railway station. Then the world wanted to walk in his.