Lionel Messi leads Inter Miami to first trophy with Leagues Cup win

WASHINGTON – Inter Miami coach Gerardo Martino hailed Lionel Messi as “the best player in the world” after the superstar scored a screamer and won his first trophy in North American football as Inter beat Nashville on penalties (10-9) after the Leagues Cup final ended 1-1 in 90 minutes.

The Argentinian World Cup winner had put Miami ahead in the 24th minute with a wonder strike into the top corner, but Fafa Picault levelled for Nashville in the second half on Saturday.

After Messi hit the post and Leonardo Campana missed a last second chance to win the game in regulation for Miami, the game went to a shoot-out which ended in a duel between the two goalkeepers and Elliot Panicco’s shot being saved by Miami’s Drake Callender.

“When you mention Leo, you say that he is the best player in the world. There is no greater praise than that. And he does it game after game. Leo has said that he came to Miami to compete and to win, which is very important,” said Martino, who was also Messi’s coach at Barcelona and with Argentina.

Miami, in their third season of existence, were rock bottom of Major League Soccer (MLS) when both Messi and Martino joined them a month ago, but Messi, along with Spanish pair Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba, has utterly transformed the team, scoring 10 goals through a seven-game unbeaten run to the Leagues Cup title and being named Player of the tournament.

Co-owner David Beckham, who created the club, said he was stunned by the way the former Barcelona trio had been able to bring about change so quickly.

“It is like a movie, you watch these players play and it is, emotionally, everything about their play is beautiful,” he said.

Seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Messi on Wednesday has the chance to reach another final and lift his 45th trophy when his team take on Cincinnati in the semi-final of the US Open Cup.

This was not the dominant, entertaining Miami that in the past month have lit up the tournament, featuring MLS and Mexican Liga MX clubs, but the win was sweet nonetheless.

“I am very happy to win our first title in just one month, the club’s first. The team is growing by leaps and bounds and we are very happy,” said midfielder Busquets.

“We have infected the team with our spirit, our work, our character and experience. We are making a solid team... And then we have Leo, who makes a difference because he’s the best in the world.”

While the players sprayed champagne in the dressing room, Martino was in a reflective mood about his side who have also secured a Concacaf Champions League berth with their Leagues Cup run, which saw them score 22 goals.

“The most important thing we had to do is put together a team while we were playing a seven-game tournament, and that’s very difficult to do. We now have greater clarity about what the future may hold for us after winning this title in 30 days,” he said. AFP, XINHUA, REUTERS