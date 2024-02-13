Lionel Messi has ‘invitation’ to play for Argentina at Olympics: Javier Mascherano

BUENOS AIRES – The door is open for Lionel Messi to play at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Argentina’s Under-23 coach Javier Mascherano said.

Argentina secured their place at the Games after beating Brazil 1-0 on Feb 11 in the final four of South America’s qualifying tournament.

Asked about the possibility of 36-year-old Messi and Benfica’s 35-year-old Angel di Maria playing in Paris, Mascherano, a former Argentina and Barcelona teammate of Messi’s, told reporters: “You know my relationship with both Angel and Leo. We’re friends, we have a spectacular relationship.

“I have always said that a player like Leo has opened doors and the invitation to accompany us then will obviously depend on him, his compromises and his time, but the invitation will clearly be there.”

However, with the Albiceleste also competing at the Copa America in the United States this summer, it might be tough to envisage Major League Soccer (MLS) side Inter Miami releasing their superstar Messi for back-to-back competitions. The South American showpiece tournament is set to run from June 20-July 14, less than two weeks before the Games begin in Paris.

“One understands the times for the senior national team. There’s the Copa America, it’s not easy. For that reason, we have to be cautious. Obviously, we’re going to talk about everything,” Mascherano, 39, added.

“Me, as a manager, obviously, I have the obligation to invite them but one also understands that they have other commitments. It will also depend on that, it’s not so simple. Equally, there is time to talk about it.”

Equally vocal in his support of Mascherano’s invitation is Argentina U-23 midfielder Thiago Almada, who said it would be a dream to have the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner in the Olympic squad.

“I hope he has the desire, that he can be there. We have to see how he is at that time, it would be a dream that he would be able to play,” said Almada of MLS outfit Atlanta United.

Messi, who guided Argentina to World Cup victory in Qatar in 2022, won gold with the national team at the Beijing Games in 2008 and International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach recently said it would be “fantastic to have him back there at the Games”.

The men’s football tournament at the Olympics takes place in July and August. Teams are allowed three overage players in their squads. REUTERS