Lionel Messi and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce win top Laureus awards

Footballer Lionel Messi (left) and sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce won the Sportsman of the Year and Sportswoman of the Year awards respectively. PHOTOS: EPA-EFE,AFP
PARIS - Argentina’s World Cup-winning captain Lionel Messi was named the Laureus Sportsman of the Year, while sprint champion Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce bagged the top women’s honour at the awards ceremony on Monday.

Messi also received an award on behalf of the Argentina men’s football team, who were named World Team of the Year after their triumph at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

The 35-year-old Paris St Germain forward had won the award once before, sharing it with British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton in 2020.

The Argentinian also became the first athlete to scoop both the World Sportsman of the Year Award and the World Team of the Year Award in the same year.

“I was looking at the names of the incredible legends that won the Laureus Sportsman of the Year Award before me: Schumacher, Woods, Nadal, Federer, Bolt, Hamilton, Djokovic… it really sunk in what unbelievable company I’m in and what a unique honour this is,” he said.

Jamaican Fraser-Pryce enjoyed an outstanding 2022, which included winning the 100m gold at the World Athletics Championships.

Tennis player Carlos Alcaraz, who won the 2022 US Open and rose to No. 1 in the ATP rankings, was named the Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year.

Christian Eriksen, who recovered from the cardiac arrest he suffered at the European Championship in 2021 to return to Premier League football with Brentford and then Manchester United before competing at the World Cup with Denmark, received the Laureus World Comeback of the Year Award.

The Laureus World Sports Awards nominees are selected by global media, while the winners are determined by the 71 members of the Laureus World Sports Academy. The awards have been presented annually since their inception in 2000. REUTERS

Other winners

World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Award: Catherine Debrunner
World Action Sportsperson of the Year Award: Eileen Gu

