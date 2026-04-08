Lindsey Vonn says ‘no regrets’ after Winter Olympic crash

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Lindsey Vonn suffered multiple fractures in her left leg after a high-speed fall during the Olympic downhill in Cortina on Feb 8.

LOS ANGELES – American skiing star Lindsey Vonn said on April 7 that she had no regrets about her ill-fated Olympic comeback two months after crashing out of the Milano-Cortina Winter Games in a fall that almost led to her leg being amputated.

The 41-year-old suffered multiple fractures in her left leg after a high-speed fall during the Olympic downhill in Cortina on Feb 8, ending her bid to crown her return to skiing, after a near six-year absence from the sport, with a medal.

But Vonn told ESPN in an interview on April 7 that despite the catastrophic end to her Olympics and the possible end of her career, she would “do it all again”.

“I was strong no matter my age, and I was ready,” Vonn told the network.

“I made a small error and that’s the price I paid, but I would do it all again if I had the chance. As hard as it is for me right now, and there have been some very, very low moments, I don’t regret it.”

Vonn underwent a series of operations in Italy to repair her leg before returning to the United States, where she underwent a further procedure to prevent her leg from being amputated.

Her Olympic exit came after she had suffered torn knee ligaments in her left leg following a crash during the build-up to the Olympics.

Vonn told ESPN that after being wheelchair bound in the early stages of her recovery, she is now able to walk short distances with crutches.

“What’s going to make me happy is just being a normal person,” Vonn told ESPN. “You really take for granted things like taking a shower, carrying things, getting up in the morning and making myself breakfast. So far, I can’t do that.”

Vonn acknowledged that while she “may never race again”, she had not made any final decisions about her future.

“I was so focused for the last two years on the Olympics that I still haven’t processed the fact that my Olympics are over. My season is over. I may never race again,” she said.

“But I haven’t made any determinations on the future because I still have to process what’s happened in the past six weeks.” AFP