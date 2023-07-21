Lincoln Morgan sinks final-hole birdie to clinch Singapore Open Amateur C’ship

SINGAPORE – A birdie on the final hole of the pristine Dendro course sealed victory for Australia’s Lincoln Morgan in the 75th Singapore Open Amateur Championship at the Orchid Country Club on Friday.

Standing on the tee box of the 288-metre ninth hole, Morgan said to himself that “only a birdie would do it” to avoid a play-off with three prospective rivals.

And the 20-year-old easily bagged it. Following a drive to the fringe, he hit a 15-metre chip that hit the flagstick and veered to about half a metre away.

The final putt was a mere formality, and with that the Brisbane-based youngster captured the crown and avoided a four-way play-off with Filipinos Aidric Jose Chan and Carl Jano Corpus and Malaysian Marcus Lim.

Morgan, whose 23-year-old brother Jediah plays for LIV Golf, totalled 18-under 274 on the Aranda-Dendro nine-hole combination to win by a stroke in the 86-player field.

Said a beaming Morgan, who also shot the tournament’s lowest round of nine-under 64 on the third day: “This is my biggest victory in almost 12 years of playing.

“I enjoyed my four under-par rounds of 69-71-64 and 70 on a beautiful course that withstood the rain-beating on three days. The superb drainage of the course and the availability of floodlights enabled us to finish the interesting event.”

Singapore’s best finisher was Wong Qiwen in 12th spot on 285 while Myanmar’s Htun Thurein bagged an ace on the 170-metre Dendro eighth using a five-iron on the first day.

In the women’s division, Thailand made it a 1-2 through Navaporn Soontreeyapas (287) and Achiraya Sriwong (291) with Australia’s Hannah Reeves (299) finishing third.

Singapore’s Inez Ng edged out compatriot Hailey Loh on countback for sixth spot, both totalling 300.