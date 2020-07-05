Lin retires after 19 years of glory

SHANGHAI • China's two-time Olympic champion Lin Dan, arguably the greatest badminton player of all time, announced his retirement yesterday at age 36.

It means that Lin, who won gold at the 2008 Beijing and London 2012 Games, will not compete at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, which have been pushed back to next summer because of the coronavirus.

The end of Lin's glorious 19-year career comes just over a year after the retirement of his great rival and Malaysian star, Lee Chong Wei.

The duo reigned over badminton for more than a decade and have relinquished that hold only in recent years as their powers waned.

Lin, who had something of a "bad boy" reputation during his younger days, ends with 666 singles match wins and a glut of medals.

"My family, coaches, teammates and fans have accompanied me through many peaks and difficult troughs," he said in a post on China's Twitter-like Weibo that quickly went viral.

"Every forceful jump was a desire for victory. I have dedicated everything to this sport I love."

Lee paid a rich tribute to Lin through a poem on social media, accompanied by pictures of them together as children and adults.

"We knew this day would arrive, Heavy moment of our lives; You pulled down the curtain gracefully, You were king where we fought so proudly; Your final wave all four disappear, Within the hush of silent tear," the Malaysian wrote on Twitter with the hashtag #lindan.

He also called Lin "my greatest opponent" on Weibo, adding: "Please believe that the laughter, tears and all the promises are unforgettable diary entries. Proud of you."

As well as the Olympic golds, Lin was a five-time world champion and long-time world No. 1.​

HONOURS ROLL INDIVIDUAL MEDALS OLYMPICS 2 golds WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS 5 golds SUPER SERIES FINALS 1 gold ALL ENGLAND OPEN 6 golds ASIAN GAMES 5 golds ASIAN CHAMPIONSHIPS 4 golds TEAM (FOR CHINA) SUDIRMAN CUP 5 golds THOMAS CUP 6 golds

He was also the only Super Grand Slam winner - sweeping the sport's nine major titles.

They include five golds at the world championships from 2006 to 2013 and six All England crowns, earning the nickname "Super Dan" at the peak of his career.

However, the left-hander's career has tailed off in recent years as age and injuries took their toll.

Just last year, he rebuffed claims that he was about to retire following a series of first-round exits.

Lin always said he was determined to play in the Tokyo Olympics, but his world ranking of 19th and the postponement of the Games made that dream unlikely.

A team can send only two players to compete in Olympic singles, provided they are both in the top 16. As it stands, compatriots Chen Long (No. 5) and Shi Yuqi (No. 9) are ahead of him in the pecking order.

At Rio 2016, Lin lost in the semi-finals to Lee in what was a rare victory for the Malaysian on the biggest stage of all, although Lee fell to China's Chen Long in the final.

Lin said yesterday his body would not allow him to plough on in the unlikely pursuit of a third Olympic gold.

"'Persevere', I said to myself in every moment of suffering, so that my sporting career could be prolonged," he wrote on Weibo.

"Rather than simply pursuing rankings as I did when I was younger, in these years I have been wanting to challenge the physical limits of an 'old' athlete and practise the sporting spirit that I will never give up.

"But my physical abilities and pain no longer allow me to fight alongside my teammates."

Up to yesterday afternoon, a hashtag on Weibo about Lin's retirement had been read at least 51 million times and praise for him poured in.

Bao Chunlai, 37, who formerly represented China in badminton, said: "It's somewhat sudden, but understandable.

"The last person of that generation who persevered has also walked to the 'end'. My feelings are mixed. All the best, brother. The future will be better."

Lin's wife Xie Xingfang, also a former badminton world champion, wrote online: "The 20 years we have walked with each other... will continue. Let us work hard together."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS