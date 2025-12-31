Lin becomes first woman to claim Sydney to Hobart overall title after protest

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

People watch as yachts race out of Sydney Harbour during the start of the 80th edition of The Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race on Boxing Day in Sydney, Australia December 26, 2025. REUTERS/Hollie Adams

Dec 31 - Jiang Lin became the first woman to skipper the overall winner of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race after her double-handed entry Min River was promoted to first place on Wednesday following a protest.

Lin and co-skipper Alexis Loison seized victory when race officials penalised French boat BNC for a sail breach, stripping it of top spot and handing Min River the handicap honours at the 80th edition of the race.

The New Caledonian-flagged BNC, skippered by Michel Quintin and Yann Rigal, had appeared set for the overall win before the race committee imposed a penalty of one hour and five minutes following a successful protest.

“I cannot believe it,” Lin told reporters. “It will encourage more women I hope ... Look at me, if I can do it, surely you can.”

The triumph marked a double milestone – the first female-skippered yacht and the first double-handed entry to win the race’s overall title.

Master Lock Comanche took line honours in the Sydney to Hobart race on Sunday after pulling clear of a three-way tussle with supermaxis LawConnect and HSK Scallywag 100. REUTERS