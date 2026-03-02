For subscribers
Like all athletes, Arsenal know winning is slippery, elusive and temporary
The sporting mind is an untameable, insidious beast. Near a staircase at Sentosa Golf Club on Sunday, the heat fierce, her charge over, a golfer tells me about the conflicts brewing in her head. I’ve heard a version of this before, from bowlers, gymnasts, tennis players, about the uncooperative brain and the flight of calm as winning comes into sight.
“Nothing” was what swimmer Michael Phelps thought of before a race, but “nothing” is an evolved state perhaps only liquid genius arrives at.