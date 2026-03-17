Light weight should see Yamazaki fly home

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) WINTER PIRATE stayed on well for second behind Rich Man’s World at Kenilworth on Feb 25. He will be very hard to beat in this field.

(6) ENTICEMENT showed tremendous speed on debut when second behind Grapes Of Wrath on Feb 28. With natural improvement, she should be right there in the finish.

(7) PLATINUM GREY has been rested for 87 days. He was well beaten for third by Marseilles on Dec 21. Improvement expected second-up and top jockey Richard Fourie booked to ride. This field is packed with several well-bred first-timers. Keep a close eye on them in the parade ring, especially (1) TAG AND RELEASE.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(1) PITERAQ was beaten just under one length in a driving finish by Winter In Auckland on Feb 11. Well drawn, she drops in trip to 1,000m. She has a big winning chance in this field.

(2) SICILY has run two excellent races in succession. He can be a tricky ride, but on his best form, he will be right there in the finish.

(10) SKY ROCKET finished just over five lengths behind Fast Train on Feb 22. He is a young horse that will improve with every start, unfortunately the wide draw will make life tough for him. With some luck in running, he should finish among the places.

(4) WALK RIGHT IN ran a much-improved race at Kenilworth on Feb 22 when third behind Starting Point. She will be competitive.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(9) READY FOR THE ROAD moved up like a winner when second to Bonelli on Feb 14. He will love the step-up in trip to 2,000m, the blinkers stay on. Big winning chance in this field.

(3) I AM SAM ran a fair race behind Tunguska at Kenilworth on Feb 28, when beaten just under six lengths in a competitive field. Fourie sticks with this colt, he steps up in trip and he has a neat draw.

(7) O’Fellow finished like a train for third in the same race as Ready For The Road last time. If he brings that run to the track, he will go close to winning at a decent price.

(1) QUIET PLACE is much better than his recent form. Blinkers on, steps up in trip.

Race 4 (1,250m)

(4) RAFFISH TREND ran a great third to Lady Look Alike on Feb 14. Getting better and stronger with more racing. Big winning chance.

(5) LOVE SHACK ran fourth to Moody Blue at Durbanville on March 3. She has dropped even further in the ratings, and she steps up in trip to 1,250m again. Can go close to winning.

(7) ALESSIA ASHEVILLE won a gutsy race on Feb 25. No weight on her back, she loves Durbanville. Watch her closely at a decent price.

(1) TRUE HORIZON stayed on nicely for second to Avignon on Feb 25. Respect her from a good draw.

Race 5 (1,250m)

(2) SOOTY beat Dawn’s Early Light on Feb 11 to win at this track and trip. He has more to do at the weights but should go very close again from a neat draw.

(1) DAWN’S EARLY LIGHT will be right there in the finish from a perfect draw. Include him in all bets.

(7) WORLDLY was doing some good work late behind Spirit on Feb 22. He can be a tricky ride. Watch him closely.

(6) PALACE GIFT has been rested for 84 days. He quickened up smartly to win well on Dec 24. If he does not need the run, he should run a cracker again.

Race 6 (1,250m)

(3) GIRL LIKE US was only beaten just over two lengths by Seven No Trump at Kenilworth on Feb 22. She runs really well at Durbanville. Has dropped even further in the ratings.

(1) ACT OF GRACE ran a great second to Lovers Lane on Jan 21. The drop to 1,250m should suit.

(2) DECEMBER DAWN stayed on well for third to Caribbean Gold at Durbanville on Feb 14. She will be storming home late.

(7) BLACK ERIKA was only beaten just over two lengths behind Lady Look Alike on Feb 14. Will need some luck from a tricky draw but can still run a place.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(8) YAMAZAKI stayed on strongly for fourth to Foudre at Kenilworth on Jan 31. He has no weight on his back, will be switched off early, and will run on.

(3) BOOGIEFIED won a great race on Feb 14. He is very consistent. Should take a hand in this.

(6) SHERIFF JOHN STONE was only beaten just over four lengths by Chasingtherainbow on Feb 22. He should be much fitter this time, and the blinkers have been fitted. Watch for sharp improvement from this good-looking gelding.

(7) HANDSOME PRINCE finished two lengths behind the winner in the same race as Sheriff John Stone last time. He definitely has a place chance on his best form.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(5) LANDSEER ran a much better race at Durbanville on Feb 11. He ran second to Double Dash. This does not look to be the strongest race on paper. If he brings that run to the track again, he will go close to winning.

(3) BACKINTHEFASTLANE ran a fair race behind Money Extractor on Feb 28. He was beaten just over five lengths. He should get the run of the race from a good draw, include him into all bets.

(8) FORT RED won a top race at Kenilworth on Dec 3. He has been rested for 105 days. If he stays this trip of 1,600m, he will go close to winning. Watch him closely.

(9) BATON ROUGE has been rested for 87 days. If he bounces back to his best form, he can easily win a race like this.