Life lessons with Lewis Hamilton for children from UBS Singapore’s community partners

SINGAPORE – Before zipping around the Marina Bay circuit this weekend, seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton made a special visit to meet with over 25 children from UBS Singapore’s community partners.

At the UBS Singapore headquarters, the four-time winner of the Singapore Grand Prix shared what motivates him and what the Mercedes driver has learnt in his motorsport career.

During the closed-door session on Thursday, Hamilton, 38, also took photographs with participants and personally handed out autographed caps to all the beneficiaries.

The children also enjoyed a presentation by the Singapore Grand Prix team on what happens behind the scenes on race day.

“UBS Singapore is committed to creating a positive impact in our local community,” said Jin Yee Young, country head, UBS Singapore and co-head global wealth management Asia Pacific.

“Through our Community Impact efforts at UBS Singapore, we are dedicated to giving back, supporting education, and creating opportunities for a better future.

“Events like this, with Lewis Hamilton, exemplify our belief that by connecting and inspiring the children and youth, we can spark passion and inspire meaningful change for them.”

UBS has been a partner of the Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One team since 2011.

The beneficiaries also participated in a circuit exercise conducted by the in-house gym operator at UBS.

“I am a huge fan of Lewis and I’m very thankful to UBS for this opportunity to meet my idol in person,” said one of the participants Luqmanulhakim, 15.

“I even got a signed cap, I’ll definitely treasure it a lot.”