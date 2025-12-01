Libertad rocks Winterbottom

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Sydney visitor Libertad (Jamie Mott, grey cap) has flown under the radar of most in Perth, but snuck up on the inside to soar to the highest level in the Group 1 Winterbottom Stakes (1,200m) at Ascot on Nov 29 when upstaging crowd favourite and fellow Sydneysider Overpass (Josh Parr, blue cap) by a half-head.

The Sydney raider’s stunning upset in one of Perth’s top Group 1 races stole the spotlight, denying Overpass a historic third crown and setting the stage for an intriguing Gold Rush showdown on Dec 13.

The Winterbottom, the second of three Group 1s during Perth’s Pinnacles Racing Carnival, had shaped for some time as a race between Ascot’s adopted son Overpass, also hailing from Sydney, and feelgood story and hometown hero Jokers Grin, the favourite and second favourite respectively.

The market gravitated strongly to Overpass on the predicted map, suggesting the Bjorn Baker-trained speedster was likely to lead and dictate the pace.

That was exactly what occurred, with Josh Parr whizzing the two-time Winterbottom champion to the top and stifling the gallop.

However, all the while, Annabel and Rob Archibald’s Libertad (Jamie Mott) was stalking the front runner and, when Overpass wobbled off the inside in customary style, an ideal seam emerged for the Russian Revolution five-year-old.

The $136 long shot sprinted powerfully under Mott’s vigour, joining Overpass with 100m to travel.

In a desperate lunge, Libertad stuck his nose out on the mirror and got the verdict by a half-head, depriving his Eastern States compatriot of a record-breaking third Winterbottom success.

“He had to go to a new level today and he was able to do that,” said Mott.

“Overpass was fantastic in defeat. Probably didn’t go as quick as I hoped.

“I sat on his back and I was quite keen for probably the first 400 (metres) and was a little concerned with doing that that he might not have the finish in him.

“But when I was able to join Overpass and fight him off like he did, I thought it was a huge performance.”

Neasham, who was at her second Perth Group 1 success after Port Lockroy in the Railway Stakes (1,600m) in 2024, clearly did not want to stop at one.

“It was such a huge, huge thrill. We weren’t in the market and we knew the favourite was going to be really tough to beat,” said the British-born conditioner who was on hand at Ascot.

“What a great ride by Jamie. Obviously, we got a nice draw and the plan was always to try and follow Overpass with the knowledge he’d be very hard to run down.

“I thought his run in the Champions Sprint (fourth to Giga Kick) was terrific.

“I got here on Thursday and just seeing him, this is the best he’s ever paraded and he’s tightened up a bit.

“He won a Group 2 and a couple of Group 3s and we were desperate to get a Group 1 with him when he’s still an entire.

“So happy, particularly for Trilogy (owners). There’s plenty of decent owners in him, a couple of them made the trip over. We’ll be having a big one tonight.”

Meanwhile, Jokers Grin raced keenly and was involved in a midfield jostle, which ultimately earned jockey Patrick Carbery a suspension that rules him out of the Group 3 Gold Rush (1,400m) ride should trainer Bernie Miller and connections go there.

Overpass and third placegetter Rey Magnerio (William Pike) have both been confirmed for the Gold Rush, so Perth racing fans would be hoping Jokers Grin perseveres and can show them his true colours in two weeks. RACING WA

Additional reporting by Michael Lee