Li Ling Yung-Hryniewiecki is first S'porean woman to swim across the English Channel

SINGAPORE - As Li Ling Yung-Hryniewiecki set off on her mission to swim across the English Channel from Samphire Hoe near Dover in England at 1am last Sunday (Sept 11), she could barely see what was in front of her.

Donning a regular swim suit - one that did not cover her legs and arms - goggles, nose clips, ear plugs and a swimming cap, the 37-year-old cut through the chilly 19 deg C waters in the dark.

With just a boat - her husband and her coach were onboard - accompanying her, she swam for the next 12 hours and 54 minutes to cross the English channel.

After enjoying some champagne on the French dock with her sister's family, she went into one of the two pubs where successful channel swimmers go and write their names on the wall to do the same, adding "first Singaporean woman" next to hers.

Briton Matthew Webb was the first recorded person to complete the swim in 1875, taking almost 22 hours.

Singaporean historian Thum Ping Tjin, who was a national swimmer and competed at the 1996 Olympic Games, was the first Singaporean to achieve the feat in 2005.

Yung-Hryniewiecki, who participated regularly in triathlons in the United Kingdom where she relocated about 18 years ago, was raising funds for Splash, a non-profit organisation in Hong Kong where she has lived since 2019.

She said: "It's great that I can use the publicity to help fundraising and get more people aware of what Splash does.

"It's a great achievement, but it's not out of this world - a lot of my friends have done it. I'm very relieved and just glad the training has paid off."

In fact, she had spent the past two years planning for this swim, from the south of England to the north of France. The straight-line distance is about 34km but the route varies depending on the weather and tidal conditions.

To prepare her body for the cold, Yung-Hryniewiecki took hour-long ice baths - the water was between 13.5 and 16 deg C - and put on 10kg of vital body fat necessary to maintain an optimal core temperature.

She also clocked at least 30 to 35km every other week. There were a few weeks when she swam 45km, with her longest training session lasting almost 10 hours.

She had swum across the Channel before, in 2018, but as part of a three-person relay. Two years later, she completed the 19.7km Rottnest Channel Swim near Perth.

But Sunday's effort was her toughest challenge. To get herself through almost 13 hours of non-stop swimming, she broke it down into 30-minute intervals.