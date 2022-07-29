LGBT+ athletes need to be safe: Daley

LONDON • Britain's Olympic diving champion Tom Daley has hit out at homophobia across Commonwealth nations.

Homosexuality is a criminal offence in 35 of the 56 nations that make up the Commonwealth, with many still enforcing colonial-era laws from the British empire and punishments include whipping, life imprisonment and the death penalty.

As part of a BBC documentary to be aired next month, Daley travelled to some of the Commonwealth's most homophobic countries to highlight the discrimination faced by the LGBT+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender plus) community.

The documentary yesterday culminated with Daley carrying the Queen's baton into the Alexander Stadium for the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony, accompanied by some of the athletes and advocates he met while filming.

The athletes who will be in his film, titled Tom Daley: Illegal To Be Me, include Michael Gunning, the only openly gay athlete on Jamaica's team, and Dutee Chand, India's first openly gay athlete.

"I've experienced homophobia all my life, competing in countries where it's illegal to be me and where I don't feel safe to leave the venue I'm competing in," said the 28-year-old, who came out as gay in 2013.

"If I feel like that as a privileged man, I can't imagine what day-to-day life is like for LGBT+ people around the Commonwealth. LGBT+ athletes must be safe and feel comfortable being their authentic selves without fear of persecution or death."

Four-time Commonwealth champion Daley is not competing in Birmingham as he continues his break since his 10m synchronised gold at the Tokyo Olympics, but he wants organisers to take a firm stand.

"The Commonwealth Games Federation can be a shining example to other sporting organisations that sports really can be for everyone," he said.

"We can hopefully influence change to horrendous human rights laws that exist in so many countries around the world.

"The CGF has been willing to hear what we have to say, and it's good they've started taking a stance towards more inclusion."

REUTERS