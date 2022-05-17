Lerner warned

Jockey Marc Lerner was warned for causing a check when riding Wind Trail in Race 9 on May 8.

This follows an inquiry into the reason King Louis (Akmazani Mazuki) was checked over the concluding stages.

After considering all the evidence, the stewards found that, after King Louis got a run to the outside of Global Kid (Louis-Philippe Beuzelin) near the 80m mark, Global Kid then shifted out away from Wind Trail.

Shortly after, Wind Trail shifted out under pressure, resulting in King Louis having to check.

The stewards were satisfied that Lerner had stopped riding to straighten his mount but felt that he should have done it sooner.

They issued Lerner a warning.

