Leotlela wins maiden Diamond League 100m, Duplantis fails in world record bid

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SHAOXING, China, May 16 - South Africa's Gift Leotlela edged Ferdinand Omanyala and Kenny Bednarek to win the Shanghai Diamond League 100 meters on Saturday, as Mondo Duplantis fell short in his attempt to improve his pole vault world record yet again.

Leotlela surged late to victory in a photo finish with Kenya's Omanyala and American Bednarek, twice an Olympic 200m medallist. The South African finished in 9.97 seconds to clinch his first Diamond League win.

"It means a lot... I had a decent start, not great. I just tried to keep my composure, stay in my rhythm and stay strong," said 28-year-old Leotlela, who finished fifth in last year's World Championships.

Jamaica's Shericka Jackson soared past Bahamian Shaunae Miller-Uibo, a two-time Olympic 400m champion, to win the women's 200, as Anavia Battle finished third ahead of fellow American Sha'Carri Richardson, who took silver in the 100m at the Paris Games.

American Olympic champion Masai Russell eased to victory in the women's 100m hurdles, clocking 12.25 seconds, the fastest time in the world this year. In the men's 110m hurdles, world champion Cordell Tinch lost out to fellow American Jamal Britt.

DUPLANTIS FAILS TO CLEAR 6.32 METERS

Duplantis easily won the men's pole vault as his closest competitor Kurtis Marschall bowed out after clearing 5.80m.

The 26-year-old Swede easily cleared 6.12m before attempting 6.32 looking to improve on his 6.31m jump in March and set his 16th world record.

His feet knocked off the bar in his first two attempts, and he fell well short on the third.

"The attempt at the world record was okay, I wish I could improve the run-up, the approach, speed and energy and then it will be good," said Duplantis.

In the women's shot put, the Netherlands' Jessica Schilder impressed with a 21.09m throw to finish first ahead of twice world champion Chase Jackson.

Ireland's Mark English won the men's 800m in a scrambled finish as almost the entire pack closed in on the finish line together, edging out Kethobogile Haingura and Brandon Miller.

Kenya's Faith Kipyegon had little trouble winning her first outdoor 5000m race of 2026, clocking 14 minutes and 24.14 seconds, the best time of the year.

"I feel so good, it was a good race. A positive season opener," said Kipyegon, a three-times Olympic 1500m champion who also took silver in the 5,000m at the Paris Games.

"I'm going to continue to do both 1,500m and 5,000m... I just want to be the best version of myself and see how I perform." REUTERS