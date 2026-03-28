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Lehecka crushes Fils to reach Miami final

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March 27 - Jiri Lehecka produced a masterclass of precision and control to reach his first ATP Masters 1000 final, dismantling Arthur Fils 6-2 6-2 in just 75 minutes at the Miami Open on Friday.

The 24-year-old Czech was dominant from the opening game, breaking the 21-year-old Frenchman early and never relinquishing his grip.

Fils briefly threatened a revival at the start of the second set but he struggled with his consistency, committing a total of 21 unforced errors to Lehecka's 14, with three double faults.

"I'm very excited that I'm in a final, definitely one of my goals, but at the same time it's just a sport, there are more important things going on in the world right now. I'm just trying to do what I do best," Lehecka said.

The world number 22 will face either Jannik Sinner or Alexander Zverev in Sunday's final. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.