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Legendary Serena’s return to Wimbledon at 44 begs an old sporting question. Why?

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Serena Williams' competitive eye is focused on tennis again as she accepts a singles wildcard from Wimbledon.

Serena Williams' competitive eye is focused on tennis again as she accepts a singles wildcard from Wimbledon.

PHOTO: AFP

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Rohit Brijnath

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Humans have an affection for time travel which is why we wander into antique shops and search ancient bazaars for Zippo lighters, retro T-shirts, vinyl records, sepia photos. Nostalgia is a kick, isn’t it, a winding back of old grandfather clocks to when we were younger and the world seemed prettier.

It’s why we’re suckers for old movies and will buy tickets for those gyrating geriatrics, The Rolling Stones, if they ever show up in town. Part of it is curiosity, wondering if these dudes can still perform, if they can still hit those notes, if they can still rouse us?

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.