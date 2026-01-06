Left is sometimes right for New Zealand's switch-hitting Phillips

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

WELLINGTON, Jan 6 - New Zealand batter Glenn Phillips said his audacious switch-hitting show in a recent Super Smash match was no gimmick but a tactical option he has honed for years to counter left-arm spin.

In last week's match against Central Districts, Otago right-hander Phillips switched stance while off-spinner Dean Foxcroft was midway through his run-up, and hit the bowler for a four with what could have been mistaken for a full-blooded cover drive from a left-handed batter.

Jaws dropped further in the final over of the Otago innings when Phillips took up a left-hander's stance even before left-arm spinner Jayden Lennox had begun his run-up and hit the bowler for a six.

"I do enjoy my left-handed batting training," Phillips, who smashed an unbeaten 90 off 48 balls in the game, said before leaving for New Zealand's white-ball tour of India on Tuesday.

"Obviously, I do it for multiple reasons. One, just to keep both hands and both sides of the brain working, but (also) for the opportunity to take down left-arm spin."

England's Kevin Pieterson pioneered switch-hitting, while Australian duo David Warner and Glenn Maxwell had it in their armoury but used it mostly to explore gaps behind or square of the wicket.

"I've always been able to bat left-handed. It's something I've done since I was young," Phillips said.

"I was going to switch when I was about 10-years-old and actually bat left-handed full time, but decided to stick with the right hand as it was."

Teams often employ a left-arm orthodox spinner to take the ball away from a right-handed batter, especially in the 20-overs format.

Phillips said he even faced pacers in the nets with a switched stance to improve his left-handed batting.

"It's been a few years since it's really had a chance to come out ... but for it to actually pay off, and for years of work to come out on the field was really (pleasing)," he added. REUTERS