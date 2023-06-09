Video of Lee Chong Wei teaching Lin Dan to speak Malay a smash hit among netizens

Malaysia’s former world No. 1 badminton player Lee Chong Wei taught his former arch rival, Chinese legend Lin Dan, how to speak Malay in a humorous TikTok video that has gone viral.

In a 42-second video uploaded on his TikTok account, Lee asks his 553,600 followers if they ever wonder how Lin sounds when speaking Malay.

Lee then begins teaching Lin to master basic phrases such as “Apa khabar?” (How are you?), “Terima kasih” (Thank you) and “Aku cinta kamu” (I love you).

Towards the end of the video, Lin turns the tables on Lee, jokingly saying: “Aku cinta kamu” to the Malaysian, before the two former badminton greats burst into laughter.

The video has garnered 2.2 million views, with many people praising the two for their friendship despite their past rivalry in the sport.

Some are impressed by Lin’s enunciation of the Malay phrases.

“Pass,” wrote commentator mizannn, while user5735909062037 noted that Lin sounded Malaysian when he spoke Malay.

Many also said they missed watching the duo battle it out on the court.