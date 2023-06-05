Lee Chong Wei’s Hall of Fame induction reaffirmed by BWF, Sports Minister

KUALA LUMPUR – The Badminton World Federation (BWF) defended its decision to induct former Malaysian star Lee Chong Wei into its Hall of Fame, after the selection was met with disapproval by 2004 Athens Olympic gold medallist Taufik Hidayat.

Both Lee and Chinese legend Lin Dan were inducted into the BWF Hall of Fame on May 26 for their achievements and contributions to the sport, after the Malaysian won 47 Super Series or BWF World Tour titles during his 19-year career.

The 40-year-old also reached three consecutive Olympic finals from 2012 to 2021 and holds the record for being ranked world No. 1 for more than 300 weeks (349). Lin, meanwhile, is a two-time Olympic gold medallist and five-time world champion, and a worthy inductee in Taufik’s eyes.

However, the former Indonesian two-time world and Asian Games champion, took to social media last week to question Lee’s induction, saying: “In competition, what’s taken into account is who is champion, not who is most (consistent). Also, it’s not about who is longest in the No. 1 spot. Between winning 10 silver and only one gold, which would you choose?”

On Sunday, the BWF responded saying that the inductees met the “selection criteria”.

“On recommendation from the BWF Awards Commission, the Council endorsed the nominations of Lin Dan and Lee Chong Wei for the Hall of Fame as per the selection criteria outlined in the awards regulations,” BWF secretary-general Thomas Lund was quoted as saying in the New Straits Times.

“Both are worthy recipients of the accolade for their outstanding contributions to badminton beyond the confines of the court over a significant period of time.

“BWF recognises the achievements and contributions of many legends of the sport and looks forward to inducting more champions into the BWF Hall of Fame in the coming years.”

Malaysia’s Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh also chimed in with support, citing federation’s data and statistics as basis for Lee’s inclusion into BWF’s hallowed walls, the Star reported.

“I was there when he (Chong Wei) received the award and the recognition with Lin Dan. If we look at the data and statistics, I believe the BWF had strong reasons before it gave the recognition. Besides, we are really proud of Lee Chong Wei’s achievements,” she said.

Among the selection criteria stated in the BWF awards regulations are exceptional results and achievements over a full playing career, significant contribution to the sport beyond performances on court, an exemplary role model, and the nominee must have retired from international badminton competition or not been a significant factor on the international circuit for a period of three years or more.

Last Friday, when contacted by Bernama about Taufik’s remarks, a “surprised” Lee had urged Taufik to seek clarification from the BWF.