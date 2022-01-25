Lee appeals BAM's ban, meets minister

KUALA LUMPUR • Malaysian badminton star Lee Zii Jia has appealed a two-year ban imposed on him for quitting the national team, officials said yesterday, after the move triggered widespread anger.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia (BAM) confirmed Lee, 23, sent them a letter appealing last week's ban, handed down after the world No. 7 decided to quit the body and go independent.

Malaysia's Sports Minister Ahmad Faizal Azumu wrote on social media that he had met Lee and another shuttler Goh Jin Wei, whose decision to quit the national body was accepted last September but the BAM recently announced that the 21-year-old would also be getting a two-year ban.

The minister's press secretary said no decision has been made but he will meet BAM today, reported the New Straits Times.

"I had the opportunity to meet Zii Jia today and hear for myself his views," said Mr Faizal via social media. "What is clear is that his commitment towards Malaysian badminton remains firm. As long as all of us are on the same page when it comes to national interest, we can move forward as one."

The BAM had said in a statement that it was "fully aware of the outpouring anger and frustration", adding that it was "looking into the matter with great urgency" to find an "amicable" resolution.

The association faced a flood of complaints following the move to bar Lee from all games sanctioned by the Badminton World Federation, meaning it could stop him from competing at all.

It said it tried to persuade him to stay with the body, but could not agree to his demands, which included having his own team of coaches and support staff.

Lee, who won the All England Open last year, is widely seen as the heir to Malaysian legend Lee Chong Wei. He did not openly criticise the ban, but has switched his social media profile photos to that of a black background.

