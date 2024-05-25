Charles Leclerc ends Max Verstappen's record run with Monaco pole

MONACO - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc ended Max Verstappen's record-equalling run of Formula One pole positions in style on May 25 to make himself favourite to become the first home winner of the Monaco Grand Prix since 1931.

The pole was Leclerc's third in Monaco and 24th of his career, but he has yet to stand on the podium in front of his home crowd.

McLaren's Oscar Piastri will start alongside the 26-year-old on the front row.

"We need to put everything together for Sunday's race," said Leclerc, who can become the first Monegasque to win since Louis Chiron drove a Bugatti to victory in the early years of an event that now stands for glamour and history.

"In the past here, we didn't manage to do so, but we are in a stronger position and we are a stronger team. I'm sure we can achieve great things tomorrow and the win is the target."

Red Bull's triple world champion Verstappen, who was chasing an unprecedented ninth successive pole and eighth of the season, will line up only sixth after pushing too hard and paying the price.

"I've hit the wall," the championship leader - who has won five of seven races so far this year - exclaimed over the team radio.