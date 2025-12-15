Leck lands comeback win on board Tycoon Boss

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tycoon Boss (Clyde Leck) holding off Koondakaara (Jerlyn Seow) to claim the Open Novice race (1,275m) at Sungai Besi on Dec 14.

– Clyde Leck returned to action at Selangor Turf Club on Dec 14 after three months on the sidelines, and he wasted no time in getting back to the winner’s circle with newcomer Tycoon Boss in the RM45,000 (S$14,000) Open Novice event (1,275m) at Sungai Besi.

After all the favourites in the first eight events of the afternoon fell by the wayside on the yielding going, the Charles Leck-trained galloper’s victory in the set-weight event was a scant consolation for punters – Tycoon Boss returned $8 on the win tote.

A four-year-old son of Street Boss, Tycoon Boss was initially sold for A$180,000 (S$154,500) at the 2023 Australian Easter Yearling Sale.

But he went through the ring again at the 2023 New Zealand Ready To Run Sale months later, and was knocked down for NZ$160,000 (S$120,000).

The bay galloper did not race as a two-year-old, but he showed his potential with a win at Trentham and three placings in as many starts at three when trained by former Kranji trainer Stephen Gray and his father, Kevin.

At his last-start win in New Zealand on May 10, Tycoon Boss was ridden by 2024 Singapore champion jockey Bruno Queiroz in the Doctor Askar Maiden race (1,000m).

He handed the Brazilian hoop his first career victory in the Land of the Long White Cloud. Then, he won easily by 4¼ lengths.

With his proven record in New Zealand and one winning barrier trial on Nov 4, 2025 in Kuala Lumpur, Tycoon Boss caught the attention of many on his Malaysian debut.

Shortly after breaking from gate 6, Tycoon Boss (Leck) won the battle for the early lead to show the way by half a length from last-start all-the-way winner Koondakaara (Jerlyn Seow), while Pantong (Jordan Mallyon) sat another half a length away in third as the field settled down.

At the 800m, the leader lengthened the gap to lead by two lengths from the Jason Ong-trained Koondakaara, with Good Luck Boss (Joe Kamaruddin) joining Pantong on his inside.

Tycoon Boss led by three lengths from Koondakaara as they turn for home. Although Koondakaara was rapidly closing the gap in the final 100m, Tycoon Boss held on under hands-and-heels riding by Leck to scrape home by a neck.

The Simon Dunderdale-trained Pantong finished another 2½ lengths away in third.

Tycoon Boss’ first win in Malaysia might not have been as impressive as his sole victory in New Zealand, but it marked Leck’s return to the winner’s circle on his comeback meeting after he last rode in Ipoh on Sept 20.

That day, he was dislodged from Pacific Soldier not long after the start, when the five-year-old galloper ducked out abruptly in the opening Class 5B contest (1,600m).

The Singaporean jockey was found to have suffered a broken foot as a result of that fall.

“The horse (Tycoon Boss) was always a special one,” said Leck, referring to his 15th winner this season.

“He showed a lot of ability the moment he landed here and based on his records, we knew he was something else.

“This was his first start (in Malaysia) today and he will definitely improve further.

“It was an armchair ride for me and a satisfying win, getting back to the saddle almost three months since my fall.

“I’m happy to be racing and to be back in the winner’s circle.”

Eleven races were originally scheduled for the Sungai Besi meeting, but owing to inclement weather, the last two races were cancelled.

SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLIN E