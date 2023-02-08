LeBron rewrote NBA history; five other sporting milestones previously thought unbreakable

SINGAPORE – LeBron James made history on Tuesday night when he broke Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s National Basketball Association (NBA) all-time scoring record of 38,387 which had stood for nearly 39 years. James now has 38,390 points.

Here are five other sporting milestones, previously thought to be unbreakable, that were rewritten in recent years.

1. Hamilton surpasses Schumacher’s 91 F1 wins