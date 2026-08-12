LeBron James’ 76ers hope to spoil Knicks party on NBA opening night

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NEW YORK – LeBron James and the Philadelphia 76ers will try to spoil the New York Knicks’ celebration of last season’s crown when the NBA tips off its 81st season on Oct 20.

The NBA announced several key games on Aug 11 ahead of the 2026-27 campaign, which begins with a three-game slate featuring James with his new club as he launches his record 24th NBA season.

The schedule begins with an afternoon contest pitting last season’s Eastern Conference regular-season champion Detroit Pistons (60-22) at home against runners-up Boston Celtics (56-26).

James, whose wait in selecting a new club in July in free agency delayed the assembly of the schedule, then takes the stage at Madison Square Garden against Jalen Brunson and the reigning champions.

James, the NBA all-time scoring leader, is a four-time champion and four-time NBA Most Valuable Player (MVP).

The 41-year-old forward has sparked the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers to NBA titles and hopes to bring the Sixers their first crown since 1983.

Philadelphia also landed 2024 NBA Finals MVP Jaylen Brown from Boston in the off-season and, along with holdovers Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, has given the 76ers new hope of ending their title drought.

Knicks players will receive their championship rings and hoist their first championship banner since 1973 before the contest.

New York defeated San Antonio 4-1 in last season’s NBA Finals in the first play-off run for French superstar Victor Wembanyama, whose Spurs will host the Oklahoma City Thunder in the third game of opening night in the NBA.

Oklahoma City, powered by two-time reigning NBA MVP Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, beat the Spurs for the Western Conference regular-season title last season but lost in seven games in the West play-off finals.

The 76ers will play their first home game with James on the roster on Oct 22 when Cleveland, the hometown team for James, visit. James played 11 seasons for the Cavaliers and brought the first NBA title to “The ‘Land” in 2016.

LeBron’s LA Christmas

James, who announced in June that he was leaving the Lakers, will make an emotional return to Los Angeles to face his former club as part of five NBA games on Dec 25 in the 79th year of league Christmas clashes.

After delivering an NBA title in 2020 during his eight-season run with the Lakers, “King James” will play his first game in Los Angeles since departing for the 76ers.

James, who became the first father to play alongside his son in an NBA game while with the Lakers, could face Bronny James and become the first father to play against his son in an NBA contest.

The NBA holiday offerings begin with a rematch of the NBA Finals as Wembanyama leads the Spurs into New York to face the Knicks in a noon-time clash.

Boston will entertain Miami, with the Celtics having won 10 of the past 11 meetings with the Heat over three seasons.

Following the Sixers-Lakers showcase, Christmas will also feature Oklahoma City at Minnesota, with new Timberwolves guard LaMelo Ball and Anthony Edwards facing the Thunder, who beat Minnesota in the 2025 West finals.

Denver, powered by Nikola Jokic, will visit the Stephen Curry-led Golden State to conclude the Dec 25 outings.

Other NBA opening-week games find Minnesota at Miami and Golden State at the Lakers on Oct 21, Denver at Oklahoma City the following night and the Spurs hosting Kevin Durant and Houston on Oct 23. AFP