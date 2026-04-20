League convert Lomax forces way into Wallabies conversation

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MELBOURNE, April 20 - Australia's long and often fruitful history of converting rugby league backs into Wallabies weapons may be set for another chapter with Zac Lomax the latest to press his case following an eye-catching start with Western Force.

The tall and athletic 26-year-old became the latest National Rugby League player to switch to rugby union in March when he signed a two-year deal with Rugby Australia and the Force following a legal dispute with the Parramatta Eels.

Force coach Simon Cron has tried to manage expectations on the rugby league international's adjustment to the 15-man code but excitement levels are high after his starting debut against the Canterbury Crusaders on Saturday.

Lomax scored his first Super Rugby Pacific try early in the second half with a burst of pace to the corner and helped set up another five-pointer for teammate Henry Robertson.

However, it was his work under the high ball, an area Australia have struggled with, that may have been most intriguing for Wallabies staff.

His superb aerial skills were on show as he chased down and caught a number of the Force's box kicks.

Following a 20-minute cameo off the bench against Fijian Drua, Cron took Lomax off near the hour-mark against the Crusaders.

While it was far from a perfect game, and included a few soft skill errors, fans will clamour for more of the marquee recruit when the Force face the New South Wales Waratahs next week.

"He had a lot of great touches," Cron said.

"He was brilliant in the air, scored a great try, he's finding his feet, he's so keen to learn.

"He adds a dominant voice in the backline. He'll only get better."

Lomax, who can play wing or centre, is treading a well-worn path from the NRL, which relinquished former Sydney Rooster Joseph Suaalii on a big-money deal before his rapid elevation to the Wallabies at the end of 2024.

Before them, dual code international Israel Folau scored 37 tries in 73 tests.

Lomax will need to build on his positive start to force his way into the Wallabies in the buildup to hosting the 2027 World Cup.

Coach Joe Schmidt used Max Jorgensen, Force teammate Dylan Pietsch, Harry Potter and Filipo Daugunu on the wings during the winless, season-ending tour of Europe.

Former Wallabies winger Mark Nawaqanitawase is also expected to be back in the selection mix following a successful stint in the NRL with the Roosters.

Lomax may be far from the finished product in rugby union but Australia may well be tempted to roll the dice again on a proven league talent. REUTERS