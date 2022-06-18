Le Grange can't split sprint duo

Renzo and War Commander are anything but two peas in a pod.

But Ricardo Le Grange gives his Singapore Three-Year-Old Sprint duo the same fighting chances today.

On his prolific record of three wins and six placings from 12 starts, Renzo has been around longer at Kranji.

The Argentinian-bred by Orpen also sits higher in the ratings hierarchy on 66 points.

War Commander boasts one solitary win and one second from three starts, but such a record does not make the first Singapore progeny of American Triple Crown winner American Pharoah less exposed.

Racing as Son Of Pharoah in Australia, he was placed four times from six starts in Queensland.

Hence, he landed with ratings of 58, which has now edged up to 60, while Renzo started from scratch as an unraced.

The pair have not crossed paths either, simply because Renzo cut his teeth here as a two-year-old last year and was already a two-time winner by the time War Commander won on debut in January, before contesting Novice races thereafter.

But to Le Grange, it was not a matter of if but a matter of when they would finally clash in the race they were always aimed at.

"That was always the plan," said the South African trainer.

"They galloped together on Tuesday and their work was spot-on. All we need is good luck.

"Both are well and will be competitive on either good or soft track.

"But I always respect all the other horses.

"The focus is on the others, I'm happy to be where I am, I'm in a good space.

"I've done my job and it's now up to the horses and the jockeys."

As has been the case since stable jockeys like Barend Vorster or the late Nooresh Juglall left Singapore, Le Grange will turn to local talent for the steering duties.

A'Isisuhairi Kasim, who guided Renzo to two of his wins, takes the reins again in the Group 3 $110,000 race while Wong Chin Chuen sits on War Commander.

Patrick Shaw's former assistant trainer does recognise Renzo's wider Kranji experience can be a plus, but War Commander has a lot of untapped potential as well.

"I'm very happy with War Commander. His trackwork has been good through this week. He definitely deserves his place in the Sprint," he said of the Paolo Mendoza-owned chestnut.

"He was in between horses in his trial last week. Jimmy (Wong) said he didn't like the kickback, but he hit the line strong in the last 50m."

He actually said Renzo, who is raced by Fred Crabbia of Rocket Man fame, is not as fully wound up as his greater mileage may suggest.

"Believe it or not, Renzo is still an immature horse. Once he matures, which I'm sure he will, he'll be a whole lot better," he said.

"He's a typical tough Argentinian, and such an honest horse inside out. He has never let us down.

"But he's also been very unlucky, and been a victim of circumstances at times.

"He has still done exceptionally well, that's why he is the highest-rated horse in the field."