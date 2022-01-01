Le Grange bullish on his trio

Tomorrow's best race - the $70,000 Class 3 event over the Polytrack 1,600m - may have the smallest field in the card of 12 on the opening day of the 2022 Singapore racing season, but it promises to be a thriller.

Practically all the eight runners have a say, but trainer Ricardo Le Grange is well represented with his smart trio - topweight Pennywise, fellow last-start runner-up Senor Don and bottomweight Leatherhead, the holder of the Poly 1,600m record.

The South African trainer would not split his trio, but he can certainly make a strong case for each of them.

"They're all fit and well. They have all done well in trackwork," he said. "Senor Don and Leatherhead have drawn in. It will be up to Harry (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) to get a nice position for Pennywise from his wider gate.

"Pennywise will also carry 59kg, but he's so gutsy and is as honest as the day is long. I'm sure he'll give it his best again.

"Senor Don is in great shape. I've put the blinkers on, so he is more focused. He trialled very well (won) with them on last week. Leatherhead is probably more competitive in Class 4, but I've opted for a higher division to take some weight off him.

"I'm sure Zyrul (Nor Azman) will give him every opportunity from the good draw."

While Le Grange is happy with his trio, he reckons trainer David Kok's rising stayer Real Efecto is the horse to beat.