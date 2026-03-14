Lazzura scores brave win in Coolmore Classic

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Sydney champion trainer Waller makes it a fourth success on the trot in Rosehill Group 1

Favourite Lazzura (James McDonald) arriving in time to beat Arctic Glamour (Tom Sherry) by a short neck in the Group 1 Coolmore Classic (1,500m) at Rosehill Gardens on March 14.

– Chris Waller has captured his fourth successive Coolmore Classic, while James McDonald has moved to within one win of Damien Oliver’s record number of majors following Lazzura’s brave victory in the feature race at Rosehill on March 14.

Lumping 58kg, Lazzura became the first mare since Sunline (60kg) in 2002 to carry more than 57kg to success in the A$1 million (S$900,000) Group 1 Coolmore Classic (1,500m) and, in doing so, moved McDonald to 128 Group 1 wins.

The nine-time Sydney champion jockey needs just one more to equal the Australian record held by the now retired Oliver, a feat McDonald is in the box-seat to achieve at the same racecourse next Saturday on March 21.

The Kiwi’s mounts are set to include unbeaten star Autumn Glow in the Group 1 George Ryder Stakes (1,500m) and favourite Chayan in the Group 1 Golden Slipper (1,200m).

A humble McDonald said the record was not in his mind and credited Lazzura for her guts and determination.

“It’s a funny feeling because ‘Ollie’ (Damien Oliver) is so great, I don’t feel like I should be in that echelon just yet,” said McDonald.

“I feel very privileged to be in the position where I’m getting there slowly.

“It wasn’t me, it was her just really biting down on the mouthguard and having a really decent crack.

“I thought she was all-out with one hundred metres to go, but that will to find the line, it’s something you can’t teach them, you can’t train in them.”

Lazzura was Group 1-placed in the 2025 Surround Stakes (1,400m) but her Coolmore success was her first at the top level.

After the Snitzel mare was edged out first-up in the Group 2 Mille Fox Stakes (1,300m) at Rosehill on Feb 21, Waller was thrilled to see her fight hard for Saturday’s win.

“We had her a bit underdone first-up and rode her a pair too close. Today, we didn’t panic from the draw. We went back, got cover three-wide,” said the 15-time Sydney champion trainer.

“I thought, following that run last start, you’re going to fold up that last 100m, but she was strong.

“James said pre-race, and we all agreed, he will ride her a bit more conservative today. She seems to like it better when she is held up and then let go.

“She got there so easy and I thought the last 200m would be a long 200m, but she stuck it out really well.

“Well deserved. She has been running around against some very good horses without a lot of luck going her way.”

Waller will consult Lazzura’s owners before deciding on her autumn goal, but it will be either the Group 1 Doncaster Mile (1,600m) or Group 1 Queen Of The Turf Stakes (1,600m) on April 4 and 11 respectively.

“I’ve got a philosophy that horses don’t just win one Group 1. If they’re good enough to win one, they normally win two or three,” he said.

Lazzura ($18) won by a short neck from Arctic Glamour (Tom Sherry) with Vivy Air (Reece Jones) flashing home for third, the same margin away.

The Brad Widdup-trained Savvy Hallie started a 16-5 favourite and led before tiring late to finish 11th, but jockey Nash Rawiller said she just failed to run the distance strongly at this stage of her career.

“Disappointing on the day, but she will bounce back,” said Rawiller.

Earlier on the 10-race programme, the Bjorn Baker-trained Warwoven (Rachel King, $13) has wrapped up one of the final spots in the Golden Slipper with victory in the A$250,000 Group 3 Pago Pago Stakes (1,200m).

The other Slipper qualifier, the A$250,000 Group 3 Magic Night (1,200m) for fillies went to Queensland’s Pembrey ($9), ridden by McDonald, who went on to complete a four-timer, two fewer than his six-win feat on March 7.

However, given that Pembrey was not nominated, trainer Tony Gollan said it would be up to the owner if it wants to pay a hefty A$150,000 late entry fee.

RACING AND SPORTS