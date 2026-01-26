Laurie in search of even more Treasure

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Treasurethe Moment (Damian Lane) scoring the first of her four Group 1 wins in the Australian Oaks (2,400m) at Randwick on April 12. The Matt Laurie-trained and Yulong-owned mare is gearing up for an ambitious 2026 campaign.

– Treasurethe Moment, one of 2025’s top fillies, will have her first public outing this week as she begins her autumn feature race campaign.

Matt Laurie could not fault the Alabama Express four-year-old whose four Group 1 wins are the VRC Oaks (2,500m), Vinery Stud Stakes (2,000m), Australian Oaks (2,400m) and Memsie Stakes (1,400m).

Competitive in other marquee races like Cox Plate and the Champions Mile last spring, Laurie was keen to give the mare as much of a break as possible before launching into 2026.

It will be a jump-out on either Jan 28 or 29 where punters will get their first look at Treasurethe Moment in 2026.

“We are happy with her preparation so far,” said Laurie. “She will have another trial after this one leading into the Futurity.

“We gave her a little extra time in the paddock as she had three really big preparations.

“She’s a horse that seems to come to hand quickly anyway and I think she is rejuvenated and keen. I’m pleased that she’s out training again.”

The Group 1 Futurity Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Feb 21 is the initial race on the Mornington trainer’s plan.

Treasurethe Moment is the 3-1 equal second favourite for the Group 1 All-Star Mile (1,600m) at Flemington on March 7 with Autumn Glow while Ceolwulf holds favouritism slightly at 5-2.

“My idea is to give her two, maybe three, runs and then put her away before a red-hot crack at the Cox Plate,” Laurie added. RACING AND SPORTS