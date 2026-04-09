Laurie in quest for Queen Of The Turf

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Treasurethe Moment has been a wonderful advertisement for Matt Laurie’s capabilities as a trainer. The Yulong-owned mare won the Group 2 Sunline Stakes (1,600m) with Daniel Stackhouse up at Caulfield on March 21. She will contest the Group 1 Queen Of The Turf Stakes (1,600m) at Randwick on April 11.

– Trainer Matt Laurie had an important decision to make earlier this autumn – target Treasurethe Moment at the Doncaster Mile or keep his powder dry for an extra week and head to the Queen Of The Turf Stakes.

After watching the way star filly Sheza Alibi toy with her Doncaster rivals on April 4, the Mornington trainer is happy with his decision to bypass Randwick’s famous mile.

“It was going to be the Doncaster or this race, one or the other,” said Laurie.

“We felt this was a better race to target, particularly with the likes of Sheza Alibi, who before we made our mind up looked, like something special, and she clearly confirmed that in the Doncaster.

“I think we made the right choice in avoiding her.

“We’ve still got a task, but she has been an amazing horse for us and we’re returning to Sydney. She’s unbeaten there, so hopefully it will stay that way.”

The winner of 11 of her 18 starts, Treasurethe Moment has been a wonderful advertisement for Laurie’s capabilities as a trainer.

Virtually unbeatable at three, she returned with some stellar performances as an older horse in the spring. She claimed the scalp of Mr Brightside in the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) and placed behind Via Sistina and Buckaroo in the Group 1 Cox Plate (2,040m).

Laurie has deliberately given her a light preparation this time around and she arrives at the A$1 million (S$899,000) Group 1 Queen Of The Turf Stakes (1,600m) third-up, after a classy Group 2 Sunline Stakes (1,600m) win at Caulfield.

With flying front runner and last-start Group 1 Australian Cup (2,000m) runner-up Pride Of Jenni expected to ensure a truly run mile, Laurie is hoping Treasurethe Moment’s stamina will be an advantage against a field where several leading fancies could be vulnerable if the race becomes testing.

“She’s gotten out to 2,000 metres and beyond, she has won two Oaks, so she should be able to sustain a good amount of pressure,” said Laurie.

“Pride Of Jenni’s last-start effort was outstanding and that big effort can be hard to replicate at times. We’ll be hoping she has already produced her best this prep and maybe she can be found out in this race.

“We’ve made a concerted effort to keep our girl to the mile and only give her a few runs. She’s going into the race in really good order.”

Treasurethe Moment arrived in Sydney last weekend, rounding out her Queen Of The Turf preparations with some fast work on the morning of April 8.

Laurie says all the reports on her continue to be positive and she has drawn to enjoy a beautiful run from barrier 3.

Meanwhile, in the next Group 1 “Queen” race, the A$5 million (S$4.5 million) Group 1 Queen Elizabeth Stakes (2,000m), trainer Adrian Bott is hoping for a fast pace as Sir Delius attempts to halt star mare Autumn Glow’s imposing winning streak.

Unconquered in 11 starts from 1,100m to 1,600m, Autumn Glow ventures into uncharted territory for Chris Waller and James McDonald.

Sir Delius boasts two wins and a third from three starts at 2,000m and is also proficient in the forecast soft conditions.

Bott, who trains in partnership with Gai Waterhouse, regards Autumn Glow as the horse to beat, but hopes the trip query might present a chink in her armour.

“It’s new ground for her, if we’re trying to find anything to grasp onto,” said Bott. “I have respect for her, not just her. Aeliana was very good last start, Lindermann even prior to that. It’s a proper weight-for-age 2,000 metre race.”

Bott is confident Sir Delius has come to hand at the right time.

“I expect it to be a decent pressure race. I feel he’s at his best now this prep to perform well,” he said.

“This is the run and the race where we’ve tried to have him peaking.”

SKY RACING WORLD