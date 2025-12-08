Laurentia Tan leads Singapore to para-dressage team title at Asian Championships among four golds

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Para-dressage individual gold medallist Laurentia Tan is flanked by fellow Singaporean Gemma Foo (left) and Hong Kong's Fleur Schrader at the 2025 FEI Asian Championships in Pattaya.

SINGAPORE - Para-equestrienne Laurentia Tan marked another milestone in her glittering career with a gold-laden outing at the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Asian Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The 46-year-old Singaporean, aboard her horse Hickstead, delivered three gold medals in the individual para-dressage competition, besides winning the team title with Gemma Foo and Hilary Su at the event held from Nov 26 to 30.

Tan came up tops in the individual Grand Prix A and B tests and freestyle event, to further reinforce her standing as Asia’s top-ranked para-dressage athlete.

The titles also added to her four Paralympic medals – three bronzes and one silver – from the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games.

“It’s an amazing experience to be here,” she said, as quoted by the FEI website.

The 29-year-old Foo – with her eight-year-old mare, Mona Lisa – was also second in the Grand Prix A and B tests and freestyle.

German coach Volker Eubel, who oversees Singapore’s para-dressage high-performance programme, was heartened by the rising profile of the sport in the continent.

“Laurentia’s results this week demonstrate not only her world-class ability, but also the rising standard of para-dressage in Asia,” he said.

“This championship is a turning point for the region – it shows that Asian nations can compete at a high level and that the sport is gaining real momentum.

“Laurentia, Gemma and Hilary have contributed to a performance that lifts the entire region’s profile.”