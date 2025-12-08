Straitstimes.com header logo

Laurentia Tan leads Singapore to para-dressage team title at Asian Championships among four golds

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

jcpara07 - Para Dressage individual gold medallist Laurentia Tan is flanked by fellow Singaporean Gemma Foo (left) and Hong Kong's Fleur Schrader at the 2025 FEI Asian Championships in Pattaya. Credit/source: PHOTO: INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION FOR EQUESTRIAN SPORTS

Para-dressage individual gold medallist Laurentia Tan is flanked by fellow Singaporean Gemma Foo (left) and Hong Kong's Fleur Schrader at the 2025 FEI Asian Championships in Pattaya.

PHOTO: INTERNATIONAL FEDERATION FOR EQUESTRIAN SPORTS

Joel Chang

Follow topic:
  • Laurentia Tan won four gold medals at the Asian Para-Dressage Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.
  • Her performance gave her three individual titles and helped Singapore secure team gold, demonstrating Asia's rising standard in para-dressage. Coach Volker Eubel called it a "turning point for the region".
  • The medals add to Tan's collection, including Paralympic and World Equestrian Games accolades, solidifying her status as Asia's top para-dressage athlete.

AI generated

SINGAPORE - Para-equestrienne Laurentia Tan marked another milestone in her glittering career with a gold-laden outing at the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) Asian Championships in Pattaya, Thailand.

The 46-year-old Singaporean, aboard her horse Hickstead, delivered three gold medals in the individual para-dressage competition, besides winning the team title with Gemma Foo and Hilary Su at the event held from Nov 26 to 30.

Tan came up tops in the individual Grand Prix A and B tests and freestyle event, to further reinforce her standing as Asia’s top-ranked para-dressage athlete.

The titles also added to her four Paralympic medals – three bronzes and one silver – from the 2008 Beijing and 2012 London Games.

“It’s an amazing experience to be here,” she said, as quoted by the FEI website.

The 29-year-old Foo – with her eight-year-old mare, Mona Lisa – was also second in the Grand Prix A and B tests and freestyle.

German coach Volker Eubel, who oversees Singapore’s para-dressage high-performance programme, was heartened by the rising profile of the sport in the continent.

“Laurentia’s results this week demonstrate not only her world-class ability, but also the rising standard of para-dressage in Asia,” he said.

“This championship is a turning point for the region – it shows that Asian nations can compete at a high level and that the sport is gaining real momentum.

“Laurentia, Gemma and Hilary have contributed to a performance that lifts the entire region’s profile.”

More on this topic
Equestrian-Hester, Dujardin mourn passing of horses Valegro and Uthopia
No SEA Games for Soh Rui Yong? Medal hunt in jeopardy after ‘abnormal’ ECG result
See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.