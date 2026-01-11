Latin Legend and Andre da Silva return to winner’s box

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Newly minted Malaysian champion jockey Andre da Silva is pleased as punch as he returns to scale aboard his first 2026 winner, Latin Legend after winning the Klang Valley Metropolitan Stakes (Supreme B - 1,500m) at Sungai Besi on Jan 11.

– Latin Legend ended an exasperating series of minor placings to win the Klang Valley Metropolitan Stakes (Supreme B – 1,500m) at Sungai Besi on Jan 11.

While that victory was much welcomed by trainer Nick Selvan and owner Lim Paik See, it was also one much sought by Malaysian champion jockey Andre da Silva.

The Brazilian has not tasted success since Nov 22 when he landed a double astride Elliot Ness and Pacific General to bring his 2025 tally to 72 winners.

Da Silva had last year’s title in the bag long before that double in November. His nearest challenger Shafiq Rizuan finished the season with 45 winners.

Latin Legend won on his local debut in May 2025 and picked up his second win two months later.

Since then, the Irish-bred six-year-old grey by National Defense has performed well at the top level without success – second to Good Star in both the Merdeka Cup (1,800m) in August and Group 1 Coronation Cup (1,600m) in Ipoh in November, and fourth to Kim Emperor in the Piala Emas Sultan Selangor (2,000m) last month when da Silva rode him for the first time.

The pair were not to be denied this time.

A line of six horses battled for the lead early and Latin Legend was just behind that bunch watching things unfold in front.

Eventually Fortune Tree (Shafiq) took command to lead from Pacific Padrino (Jerlyn Seow), Eruption (Kaidan Brewer) and Man Man Lai (Wong Kam Chong). They were followed by Banker’s Victory (Nuqman Rozi), Pacific Warrior (Oscar Chavez) and Latin Legend at the 800m.

Fortune Tree led into the straight just ahead of Pacific Padrino, Man Man Lai and Eruption. They were closely followed by Latin Legend and Banker’s Victory, who attacked on the outside at the 200m.

Latin Legend hit the front 50m out to win by three-quarter length, with Grand Avante flashing home to beat Banker’s Victory for second by a short head.

“Latin Legend has been running good races and was unlucky in a few runs,” said Selvan, who watched the race from home.

“He has been working well and I was very confident he will win today. It’s a good win for the owner and the stables.”

Da Silva recently spent Christmas and New Year in South Korea catching up with fellow Brazilian jockey Ruan Maia, who introduced him to trainer Winson Cheng Han Yong, eventually paving the way for his riding career in Malaysia.

Back refreshed and recharged, the new Malaysian champion jockey will be hoping this first 2026 victory will be the first of many to help in his title defence bid.

“My instructions were to settle him in midfield as there were some very fast horses in the field,” he said.

“I was able to keep him fifth or sixth most of the way and he finished strongly.”

Latin Legend raced for three seasons in Ireland, winning once and was placed six times in 17 starts.

The last two races on the 12-race programme were abandoned due to inclement weather. TURFONLINE/SELANGOR TURF CLUB