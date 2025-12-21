Latham and Conway hit hundreds again as New Zealand sense victory

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Dec 21 - New Zealand openers Tom Latham and Devon Conway entered the record books on Sunday by smashing their second hundreds of the match to help set West Indies an unlikely victory target of 462 on day four of the third and final test in Mount Maunganui.

It was the first time in a test match that a team's opening batters had each hit centuries in both innings. Latham had chalked up 137 and Conway 227 in the first innings.

West Indies, who trail 1-0 in the three-test series, finished the day on 43 for no loss - still 419 behind their improbable target. Brandon King was batting on 37, while John Campbell was on two.

West Indies resumed on 381-6 and were all out for 420 in reply to New Zealand's first-innings tally of 575-8 declared.

Latham and Conway, who forged a mammoth stand of 323 in the first innings, once again punished a West Indies attack depleted by a mid-match injury to fast bowler Kemar Roach.

Kavem Hodge finally ended the opening partnership at 192 when he had Conway caught by Jayden Seales for 100, a fluent knock that included eight fours and three sixes.

Hodge and Seales combined again to remove New Zealand captain Latham, whose 101 included nine fours and two sixes.

Kane Williamson made 40 not out and Rachin Ravindra smashed four sixes in his unbeaten 46 before New Zealand declared their second innings on 306-2.

"It's just making sure we got enough time to bowl them out and then make sure we got some runs on the board that we feel comfortable enough...," New Zealand batting coach Luke Ronchi said on the timing of their declaration.

"We just need to make sure that we bowl the way we know we can bowl and trust ourselves to go out there and we've got 90 overs tomorrow to take 10 wickets."

The West Indies openers demonstrated contrasting approaches in the final 16 overs of the day's play.

King hit seven fours as he looked to dominate the New Zealand bowlers while Campbell took 21 balls to get off the mark. REUTERS