Late bloomers making their mark in the women’s badminton ranks

The Straits Times looks at the up-and-coming women’s singles talents who could shine at the Badminton Asia Team Championships, which kicks off on Feb 3.

Gao Fangjie (China), 27

World ranking: 10

Gao stands out as one of the most promising rising stars in women’s badminton because of her steady climb up the rankings and ability to compete against the elite. With a career-high ranking achieved as recently as January, Gao has shown remarkable consistency and growth after overcoming early setbacks.

Her junior success was impressive, contributing to China’s gold medals in the team events at the 2015 and 2016 Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Championships, and at the 2016 Asia Junior Championships -– where she also claimed a bronze in the girls’ singles.

Gao broke through the senior ranks in 2017 as a qualifier at the China Open Superseries Premier, where she upset top players and former world champions like Nozomi Okuhara, P.V. Sindhu, and Carolina Marín to reach the final.

What sets her apart, though, is how she returned strong after a major Achilles injury in 2019 disrupted her momentum. She won the singles title at the 2021 National Games of China and claimed victory at the 2024 Macau Open. Recent highlights include a bronze medal at the 2025 Badminton Asia Championships, where she reached the semi-finals before falling to compatriot Han Yue, the current world No. 5.

She also pushed South Korea’s world No. 1 An Se-young to three games in the 2025 French Open, and made her BWF World Championships debut in 2025 with a solid first-round win. Her power-oriented style, precise smashes, and tactical improvements make her a strong contender to break into the top tier, especially as she continues to gain experience.

Chiu Pin-chian (Chinese Taipei), 26

World ranking: 14

The world No. 14 is emerging as a potential star thanks to a breakthrough 2025 season, which marked a significant leap in her career. Long considered a solid performer, she had shown flashes of potential but lacked a defining major title – until the Korea Masters in November 2025. There, she claimed her first BWF World Tour Super 300 crown, defeating Vietnam’s Nguyen Thuy Linh in the final. This victory was also her first finals appearance at that level, propelling her ranking to a career high and positioning her as Chinese Taipei’s top women’s singles player after Tai Tzu-ying.

In the tournament, Chiu rallied from a game down in the semi-finals against Indonesia’s Ni Kadek Dhinda Amartya Pratiwi, showcasing resilience and mental toughness. Her straight-sets dominance in the final showed improved consistency and aggressive play. She humorously credited her sessions on the treadmill for her stamina, according to website Focus Taiwan. This win signalled her readiness for higher-level challenges, including strong showings in team events like the 2025 Sudirman Cup.

A late bloomer at 26, her recent performances – combined with technical sharpness and newfound confidence – suggests she could sustain top-15 status and challenge for bigger titles, filling a gap in the singles for Chinese Taipei.

Busanan Ongbamrungphan (Thailand), 29

World ranking: 15

Despite her age, the 29-year-old remains a compelling up-and-coming figure thanks to recent strong performances. A veteran with a consistent top-20 presence, she peaked at No. 9 in early 2025 and has continued to deliver notable results.

Highlights include winning the 2024 Canada Open Super 500 and reaching the final of the 2024 Japan Open Super 750, where she fell to home star Akane Yamaguchi. In 2025, she was runner-up at the Arctic Open Super 500, again losing to Yamaguchi and proving her ability to compete at high levels against top defenders.

Busanan has historically excelled in regional events – she won gold in the women’s singles and team event at the 2015 SEA Games in Singapore. Recent consistent results in Super 500+ tournaments, including competitive showings in early 2026 events like the India Open and Indonesia Masters, underscore her resurgence on the circuit. As one of Thailand’s key singles players alongside younger talents, her experience and ability to upset higher-ranked opponents position her as a potential dark horse for podium finishes in major tournaments, especially if she maintains fitness and builds on her 2024-2025 momentum.

The outsider

Kim Ga-eun (South Korea), 27

World ranking: 17

The South Korean is poised as an emerging talent with renewed momentum after injury challenges. Known for her solid all-around game, she has clawed back in recent years, reaching a career-high of No. 12 in prior seasons. In 2025, she advanced to the quarter-finals of the Japan Open Super 750, where she faced compatriot An, and secured a semi-final berth at the China Masters by defeating higher-ranked players en route.

After a prolonged absence due to injury around 2024 to 2025, her comeback at events like the Orleans Masters 2025 marked a turning point, with consistent performances pushing her ranking upwards. She has four BWF World Tour titles and three runners-up from earlier in her career, including strong showings in Superseries events.

Her resilience in team competitions, contributing to Korea’s efforts in events like the Sudirman Cup, adds to her value. At 27, Kim’s blend of experience, technical refinement, and recent deep runs in big tournaments suggest she could rise further into the top 10 to 15, especially in a competitive Korean field, challenging for titles as she regains peak form.