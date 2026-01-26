Laird’s 3YO One More Star cannot be taken lightly

Race 1 (1,450m)

(3) POMPEII SHIELD showed up well on his sprint debut and then ran a decent race over this trip last time. A wide draw is the only worry.

(4) MASTER SPY improved with every start before a lengthy layoff. If anywhere near ready, the Sean Tarry-trained gelding could open his account.

(12) EMERALD FORGE has run some decent races but has lacked resolve at the business end. A set of blinkers could do the trick for her.

(1) UBERMENSCH, stablemate to Master Spy, has sprinted well but should prefer the distance.

Race 2 (1,450m)

(5) MARIA LA GORDA had things go wrong in her last start. She is looking for the trip and can make good improvement.

(3) BABETTE’S FEAST keeps on running honest races. She was not far off Copper Cliff, who has come out to win again. Having drawn well, she could also frank the form.

The well-bred (8) CHARIKLO has not shown too much, but has room for improvement and has a decent draw.

(10) BABY RED showed a lot more in her second outing but has drawn wide. She is carded to run earlier and that run must be taken into account.

Race 3 (2,000m)

(10) HAT AND HEELS has been making steady improvement. She should be looking for the extra, but she finished fifth on Jan 22 and that run must be taken into account.

(5) WAR TALK is knocking hard on the door. If able to overcome her wide gate, she could open her account after being beaten a neck in her last start.

(6) CHICKASAW is holding form and could show more over the longer distance.

(2) ASIAH’S TIARA has had many chances but continues to run decent races and could win.

Race 4 (2,000m)

Trainer Alec Laird holds a strong hand with 3YOs (8) ONE MORE STAR and (6) TEXAS MISSILE. The former was beaten in a close finish after coming from way back last time. The race was run in record time and he looks a serious contender. Texas Missile has won two in a row over the trip. The lightly raced sort did what was required to win last time and, while this is tougher, he has more to come.

(7) FLASHY APACHE has been beaten by both One More Star and Texas Missile, but should be right there at the revised weight terms.

(1) ROYAL EDITION has a say.

Race 5 (1,000m)

The one to watch out for could be (6) CAROLINE ISLAND, who came back from almost a year’s rest to finish a decent fourth in a competitive affair. She should come on nicely from the run.

(4) BOSUM BUDDY loved racing fresh last time, winning in good style. She is at her best at this venue and must have a fair chance of following up.

(3) ROAMING SPIRIT does not know how to run a bad race. She must rate a big danger as she was only 1.4 lengths behind Bosum Buddy and is now 1.5kg better off.

Another talented sort, (2) POBLANO, is long overdue to score.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(3) THERE SHE GOES came from the clouds to win as she liked under Andrew Fortune. She is bidding to make it three wins on the bounce for her in-form yard.

(6) PLUMBAGO PARK finished second last time and is another in with a big chance.

(7) TEMPRANILLO was beaten as favourite in that race, but looks a lot better than that and must be given another chance.

Plumbago Park was beaten 0.5 length by (1) DEAL MAKER last time, so keep an eye on the latter.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(2) BLINDFIRE is better than his last run and back on the track where he has produced his best form, he should give a good account of himself.

(6) TIME FOR CHARITY also has good form at this venue. She was beaten 0.8 length over 1,200m last time and, back over her best distance, she should have every chance.

(9) ORIENTAL BOUQUET’s last run on yielding going is best ignored. She ran some fair races before and must be taken seriously.

(7) JET CAT is capable of upsetting the principals.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(1) DONDOYAKI followed up her maiden win with a solid second against much stronger. She is dropping in class and has a 4kg apprentice claim to boost her chances of seeing out the extra.

(2) FALCONFLY weaved her way to win with something in hand after a rest. It was the 5YO mare’s fifth start and she could be up to the task in this lower division handicap.

(3) SHEETS AND GOGGLES has won twice over the distance, so she has no stamina doubts. She looks capable of better than what she has shown recently.

Last-start winner (5) GIFT OF ROYAL has claims too.

Race 9 (1,450m)

(10) QUICKFREEZE ran out a comfortable winner at his second start. He is bred for the extra and should have every chance of following up, with the leading rider from gate No 1.

(2) FATHER CHRISTMAS also has one of the best jockeys up. He won his last start with something in hand and could take it to the wire.

(7) LAUGHING WILLIAM ran a fair race after rest and rates a serious threat from a plum stall.

(4) REDLIGHTGREENLIGHT needs to be respected.