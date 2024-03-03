LaFond flies to Dominica's first world athletics gold medal

Athletics - World Athletics Indoor Championships - Commonwealth Arena, Glasgow, Scotland, Britain - March 3, 2024 Commonwealth of Dominica Thea Lafond celebrates after winning the women's triple jump final REUTERS/Hannah Mckay
Mar 03, 2024, 08:24 PM
Mar 03, 2024, 08:24 PM

GLASGOW - Thea LaFond needed just two attempts to win triple jump gold at the world indoor championships on Sunday and become Dominica's first world champion in athletics.

The 29-year-old soared 15.01 metres on her second attempt, the best jump in the world this year, and with victory all but locked up was able to pass on her remaining four jumps.

Cuba's Leyanis Perez Hernandez leapt 14.90 for silver, while Ana Peleteiro-Compaore of Spain won bronze with a mark of 14.75.

LaFond's previous best results were a Diamond League win in 2022 in Paris and Commonwealth Games silver and bronze medals. REUTERS

