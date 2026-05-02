La Pulga can keep rising through the ranks

Race 1 (1,200m)

(9) EL COHETE ran a great race on debut and was well supported in the market when finishing second behind Margate. With natural improvement expected from this filly, she will be hard to beat.

(7) PEACE GARLAND has run two nice races in succession; she is clearly improving with every start. Top jockey Richard Fourie has been booked to ride her. She can earn on her best form.

(3) CHINWAG caught the eye late on debut when finishing fourth in the same race as El Cohete on March 30. Even though she wants further, she will be staying on strongly late.

(4) HURRICANE PAIGE looks progressive. She can get a place.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) SWIFT SERENITY’S form of late is very good. This looks to be the perfect race for her to exit the maiden ranks.

(5) RUBY REX has been rested for 210 days. In the hope that she does not need the run back from a lengthy break, she will be competitive on her current form.

(1) MISS SMILEY caught the eye late at Durbanville on March 18. She has run some decent races with the blinkers fitted. She has a place chance in this field.

(3) TAKE THAT has been rested for 210 days. She ran a lovely race on debut when finishing just over three lengths behind Call Of The Karoo. If she does not need the run after a long break, she will make them all work for victory. Include her in all bets.

Race 3 (1,800m)

(4) CHANCE ENCOUNTER travelled like a winner when second to Bonelli on April 6. He is consistent and he tries hard. He will run a big race again from a neat draw.

(1) ERIC LIDDELL ran fourth in the same race as Chance Encounter last time, finishing like a train. He will be running on strongly late. Watch him from a good draw.

(2) RED DAWN has dropped even further in the ratings. The blinkers are off. He should finish among the places at a nice price.

(8) SHOW OFF should be cherry ripe. He was doing some good work late behind Future Free at Kenilworth on April 15. He will love the step-up in trip.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(5) PENTOLINA quickened up smartly to win a good race on April 1. She was given five points for that impressive win. Fourie knows this filly well. She will be just off the speed early and she will be storming home late.

(8) LARK’S SONG was heavily supported in the market when finishing second behind Backinthefastlane on April 18. The yard thinks highly of this filly. She will go close to winning.

(3) BENEATH THE CLOUDS just needed her last run after a small break. She will be much fitter going into this race. If she gets away from the field at the right time, she will be competitive.

(2) GIVEN TO FLY won a good race on March 25. She was given five points for that win. The step-up in trip should bring out further improvement. Include her into all bets from a nice draw.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) QUEEN REGENT won the Listed Sweet Chestnut Stakes impressively on April 6. She will love the step-up to 1,600m. On current form, she can win again.

(5) SWIATEK has been rested for 64 days. She was terribly unlucky in the Grade 3 SplashOut Prix Du Cap on Feb 28. She has a wonderful late turn of foot. If the gaps open at the right time, she will go mighty close to winning.

(10) ROCCAPINA finished her race off beautifully behind Queen Regent on April 6. Unfortunately the wide draw will make life tough for her, but she is classy and she has lots of ability. She can earn on her best form.

(2) GIVE ME EVERYTHING needed her last run, she will improve tremendously.

Race 6 (1,100m)

(7) KALAHARI KING won impressively on debut. He looks special, and the yard thinks highly of this colt. He will be hard to beat.

(3) EARN THE WEEKEND quickened up beautifully to win just under the hands on debut. It was a messy race, and he still managed to win well. He looks progressive; watch him closely.

(1) MARGATE won with plenty in hand on March 30. Faces a big jump in class, but she could be anything. Include her in all bets.

(6) TAG AND RELEASE was heavily backed when beating Redford in style on April 18. He was out the gates like lightning when leading the field from start to finish. He can only improve.

Race 7 (1,800m)

(4) LA PULGA was given a terrific ride by jockey Aldo Domeyer on April 6. He stayed on strongly up the lane to win a top race. Even though he has gone up in the ratings, he will be right there in the finish again.

(2) FUTURE FREE is well related. He won well at Kenilworth on April 15. He will love the extra 200m.

(3) VIVA’S LIBERTE ran a cracker behind Jet Force on April 6. He will be cherry ripe for this race. The 1,800m trip looks ideal for this beautiful gelding. He can definitely win from a good draw.

(7) TENPENNY never runs a bad race. He will keep them honest on his current form.

Race 8 (1,200m)

(6) CLARK GRISWOLD needed his last run back from a small break on March 21. There is no doubt that he will be much fitter for this race. He will be just off the speed early and he will be powering through the field late. Watch him at a decent price.

(4) FOLLOW YOUR HEART stayed on well for third behind Flying Finley on March 30. He should enjoy the extra 200m. On his best form, he has a big winning chance.

(10) SOOTY is in great form. He is a lovely looking gelding with a great action. The yard is in good form; he will be competitive again.

(2) KLIPTOWN could be the value horse in this tricky race. He is much better than his last run over 1,400m. The drop in trip will bring him back to his best.

Race 9 (1,200m)

(9) MYSTIC INFERNO won like a smart filly in the making at Kenilworth on April 1. This will be a massive test for her. She looks extremely progressive. There is no doubt that she can win again.

(3) TRUE HORIZON was given a good ride by the apprentice to win nicely at Durbanville on March 18. She was given three points for that win. On her current form, she will be super competitive.

(8) FINAL CALL stayed on well for second in a tough race on April 1. The blinkers have been fitted to this well-bred filly. She will be right there at the finish again.

(7) BLUE LAGOON finally got it right on April 18. She beat Scandalize impressively, and can only improve now that she has the confidence to win races.