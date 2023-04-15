Kyra Poh and the art of the air

SINGAPORE – As you fall to earth from 14,000 feet, the very shape of life shifts. Landscapes alter and the geometry of things changes. Pyramids look like squares. Take Kyra Poh’s word for it. At 20, she’s seen life from angles you probably never will.

She’s leapt out of a C-130 Hercules and landed metres from the pyramids of Giza. Has stepped out of hot-air balloons, stood on another skydiver’s shoulders and fallen gleefully into the silence. There is a different air about this athlete.

It’s worth mentioning right now that Poh is the worst dancer. Don’t sue me, these are her words. There’s more. When she was learning to drive, she’d signal right when the instructor said left.

Except this is her only on land. Unremarkable. In the air, she’s exceptional. In her element, you might say. When she’s upside down in a wind tunnel, she’s transformed. When she’s flying, she turns into an aerial figure skater. Kids look for Harry Potter books for a 12th birthday gift; she chose a tandem skydive.

You shield yourself from the wind, Poh, one of Singapore’s truly prodigious athletes, lives in it. In the sky, she’s leapt from planes over 300 times. In wind tunnels, in winds up to 270kmh, she’s won enough silverware in international indoor skydiving to stuff a small vault. Her feats are enough to make you giddy and Guinness take notice. Once she did 68 backward somersaults in a minute.

“In the air,” Poh says, “I feel like I can do a lot of things that I can’t do on the ground... I feel like my body has more abilities when I’m floating and levitating versus when I’m on land. I feel like I can do anything that I want to do.”

Curiosity brought me to Poh, who competes in the World Indoor Skydiving Championships this week (in 2019 she came second), because our lives are predominantly spent with land and water athletes. Yet, there’s a third tribe out there. Air people.

Free soloists, wingsuit flyers, cliff divers, aerobats, slackliners, skydivers. Life lived among eagles and angels. Some are high risk, most just high heart-rate. Sports which aren’t spectator friendly and not always easy to sell to grandma.

Imagine Poh, nice Asian girl (stereotype alert), telling her grandma that she likes “taking a one-way plane ticket up and then jumping out of the plane”. She laughs. Grandma probably didn’t but became an ally.

When Poh got a chance to skydive over the pyramids, her university didn’t give her time off. Which is when grandma stepped in.

“I was super surprised when my grandmother just said, you know what, like you only have this opportunity once in a lifetime. Why don’t you just take a gap year and do it and then see if this school is something that you want to do in the future.”

So she did.

Earth folks don’t always fully comprehend such sky people, for both tribes view gravity differently. To fly is to unchain the spirit and as Richard Bach wrote in Jonathan Livingston Seagull, “He was not bone and feather but a perfect idea of freedom and flight, limited by nothing at all”.