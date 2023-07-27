Kyle Chalmers and Leon Marchand on fire, Summer McIntosh retains world title

FUKUOKA – Australia’s Kyle Chalmers set a blistering pace towards the end to win gold in the blue riband men’s 100m freestyle at the World Aquatics Championships while Frenchman Leon Marchand and Canadian teenager Summer McIntosh also excelled on Thursday.

Chalmers won in 47.15 seconds and Jack Alexy of the United States surprised a stacked field to take silver, 0.16sec behind the winner. Frenchman Maxime Grousset (47.42sec) grabbed bronze ahead of China’s Pan Zhanle (47.43sec).

The heavily tattooed Chalmers appeared well off the pace at the start and was seventh out of eight swimmers at the turn, but the 25-year-old recovered to power past his rivals and secure the victory in superb style.

“I feel awesome. That was the last medal that I had to have to complete the set in my career,” said Chalmers, who has bagged the Olympic, Commonwealth and short course world titles in the event during his glittering career.