Kurash, bang, wallop: Five unusual Asian Games sports

HANGZHOU – The Asian Games are home to some sports that are a little more quirky than the Olympic staples of athletics, swimming and cycling.

AFP Sports highlights five unusual sports to be contested when the 19th edition of the continental event, an Olympic-sized extravaganza, begins in Hangzhou on Saturday.

1. Sepak Takraw

Wildly popular in South-east Asia, this gravity-defying “foot volleyball” has become an Asian Games smash hit since it was first introduced in 1990 and is largely dominated by Thailand.

It is an explosive sport in which players acrobatically contort their bodies to launch a lightweight rattan ball over a net using their feet, head or chest with the sort of skill that would make Lionel Messi envious.

2. Kurash

An ancient form of wrestling from Uzbekistan which historians say dates back thousands of years, kurash was a training technique for soldiers of 14th-century conqueror Timur, whose empire stretched from Persia to central Asia.

Like sumo – though less roly-poly in nature – the sport focuses on strength and stamina. Wrestlers hold their opponents by their judo-like robes with bouts won by throwing or tripping an opponent onto their back.

3. Kabaddi

A tag-meets-rugby contact team sport rooted in Indian mythology and said to date back 5,000 years, kabaddi has proven to be a fan favourite at the Asian Games.

The game requires yoga-like breath control as two seven-player teams send a raider into enemy territory to tag an opponent and return to safety – all while chanting “kabaddi, kabaddi” to prove they are not using more than one puff.

India will be desperate to get their hands on the title again having won every men’s gold since it became an Asian Games sport in 1990 until Iran stunned them at the 2018 Asiad in Jakarta.