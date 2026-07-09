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Kremer back in boost for Argentina as they take on Wales

July 9 - Experienced loose forward Marcos Kremer is among five changes Argentina have made for Saturday’s Nations Championship clash against Wales after losing their opening game of the new competition at home to Scotland.

• Coach Felipe Contepomi has Kremer back after the birth of his child kept him out of the side that lost 47-38 to Scotland in Cordoba last week

• He replaces the Pumas’ most-capped international Pablo Matera (122)

• The two props are changed as Boris Wenger comes in for Mayco Vivas and Tomas Rapetti for Pedro Delgado

• Among the backs, Justo Piccardo replaces Faustino Sanchez Valarolo at centre and Bautista Delguy takes over on the wing from Rodrigo Isgro

• Guido Petti will become the sixth player to reach a century of caps for Argentina.

Team: 15-Santiago Carreras, 14-Bautista Delguy, 13-Lucio Cinti, 12-Justo Piccardo, 11-Mateo Carreras, 10-Tomas Albornoz, 9-Gonzalo Garcia, 8-Joaquin Oviedo, 7-Marcos Kremer, 6-Santiago Grondona, 5-Matias Alemanno, 4-Guido Petti, 3- Tomas Rapetti, 2-Julian Montoya (captain), 1- Boris Wenger

Replacements: 16-Ignacio Ruiz, 17-Mayco Vivas, 18-Francisco Coria Marchetti, 19-Franco Molina, 20-Pablo Matera, 21-Simon Benitez Cruz, 22-Matias Moroni, 23-Ignacio Mendy. REUTERS