KPop Demon Hunters star to open Women’s Asian Cup

US singer Audrey Nuna, who lends her singing voice to Mira in the global phenomenon, will perform at the first match of the competition at Perth Stadium.



SYDNEY – Audrey Nuna from Netflix’s mega-hit animated musical KPop Demon Hunters will headline the opening ceremony at the

Women’s Asian Cup in Australia.

Nuna, who lends her singing voice to Mira in the global phenomenon, will be the leading act for the opening extravaganza on March 1.

Nuna will perform at the first match of the competition at Perth Stadium between hosts Australia and the Philippines.

The Asian Football Confederation hopes her presence will draw more and younger viewers to the 12-team tournament, which runs until March 21.

Nuna said she was “thrilled”.

“Being a part of this celebration of female grit and excellence, alongside fans of music, culture, and football, is a true honour, especially for my first time performing in Perth,” she said.

China are the current champions of the continental showpiece. AFP

