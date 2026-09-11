Korda breaks Solheim record as US, Europe tie first session

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Nelly Korda of the United States at the FM Championship in August. Korda and partner Allisen Corpuz notched a record fifth straight Solheim Cup win as a pairing.

THE HAGUE - World No. 1 Nelly Korda and partner Allisen Corpuz notched a record fifth straight Solheim Cup win as a pairing, as the US and Europe shared the spoils in the first session on Sept 11.

The early foursomes saw Korda and Corpuz – unbeaten in the Solheim Cup – take on the top-ranked Europeans Charley Hull and Lottie Woad in a mouthwatering first pairing.

Woad, playing in her inaugural Solheim Cup, gave the raucous crowd plenty to cheer as she drained her first putt to put the Europeans in the box seat.

But the Americans hit back the very next hole and an exquisite Corpuz chip on the fifth handed them the lead for the first time.

Korda holed a medium-range putt to go two up at the sixth and the pressure appeared to be telling on the Europeans, as Hull hooked her next tee shot wildly into the rough, resulting in another hole for the US.

The Americans seized a five-hole lead with five to play at the 13th, as Woad and Hull again failed to rescue the situation from the rough.

A nerveless putt by Hull on the 14th clawed back a hole but it was merely delaying the inevitable, as Corpuz rolled in a tap-in to take the match-up 4&3.

The fifth win for Korda and Corpuz tied the record for points as a pairing previously held by Europe’s Alison Nicholas and Solheim Cup legend Laura Davies.

They are the first in Solheim Cup history to win five matches in a row.

“I always make the joke to Nelly that it’s so nice to be 30 yards ahead of where I would be on my own drive. It makes the hole so much easier,” said Corpuz, in reference to Korda’s driving ability.

“There’s still a lot of work to do, but it’s nice to see some red on the leaderboard,” said Korda.

‘Dutch courage, European glory’

Behind them, the US pairing of Alison Lee and Lauren Coughlin never looked in difficulty against Nanna Koerstz Madsen and Celine Boutier, taking the match 3&2.

Esther Henseleit and Leona Maguire held their nerve to defeat Andrea Lee and Lindy Duncan 1-up in the third pairing, the only match to go to the 18th.

The final match saw Maja Stark and Linn Grant beat Rose Zhang and Jennifer Kupcho 3&2 to grab the first point for Europe.

Grant produced the moment of the morning, with an extraordinary chip into the cup from the bunker on the ninth.

Only twice in the previous 19 Solheim Cups have the two teams been tied after the opening session.

The US are aiming to win their first Solheim Cup on European soil since 2015, to extend their series win from their current 11-7 advantage.

The format is the same as the men’s equivalent, the Ryder Cup, with fourballs following the foursomes on Sept 11.

There will be eight more points up for grabs on Sept 12 in foursomes and fourballs, before the crunch singles on Sept 13, which will feature all 12 players on each team.

The European team was cheered on by a boisterous crowd at the Bernardus course, undeterred by drizzle as the Dutch celebrated hosting their first Solheim Cup.

Waving a banner reading “Dutch courage, European glory” fans in fancy dress serenaded the players on the first tee, who sang and danced before getting down to business. AFP